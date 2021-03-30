Watch: Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman share a raw celebration after UFC heavyweight title win

Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman strongly vibrated after the crowning of 'The Predator' as the first African-born UFC heavyweight champion.

The Cameroonian beat Stipe Miocic, arguably the greatest heavyweight mixed martial artist of all time, with a second-round knockout at UFC 260 last Saturday.

Usman, who served as a cornerman for Ngannou during the fight, is the UFC welterweight champion since 2019. Like Ngannou, Usman was also born in Africa.

Sharing the same roots created a bond between the two and also with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who was born in Nigeria.

The three African-born UFC champions support each other and celebrate every victory they have along their journey in the promotion.

As he could not be present at UFC 260 due to the pandemic, Adesanya threw a big party at his home in New Zealand to celebrate Francis Ngannou's championship.

Celebrations also erupted in Batié, Francis Ngannou's hometown in Cameroon. The little town located 150 miles from the capital Douala has a population of fewer than 11,000 people.

Judging by the video, it is fair to say that at least 10 percent of Batié went to the streets at 5 am to commemorate the feat of their most notable citizen.

You need to see this!



⏰ 5.15am

📍 Batié, Cameroon



Incredible scenes from the hometown of @Francis_Ngannou as they celebrate the crowning of a new UFC Heavyweight Champion! 🇨🇲



(📽 Mathieu Pennella) pic.twitter.com/NSA57bUsmA — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 28, 2021

By defeating Miocic, Francis Ngannou became the 15th different heavyweight champion. The belt that most changed hands in the history of the UFC.

Francis Ngannou's first challenge as the champion

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes: Weigh-Ins

It appears that Francis Ngannou's first title defense will be against former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, as UFC president Dana White has already suggested.

However, following the events of UFC 260 and the crowning of a new heavyweight champion, the panorama might have changed.

White hinted that Jones would be afraid to fight Francis Ngannou and that the promotion is considering booking Derrick Lewis for the title fight instead.

Lewis and Ngannou have locked horns against each other at UFC 226, where 'The Predator' suffered the second loss of his career.

Nevertheless, Jones became livid with the insinuations made by White, claiming that he is not afraid to fight anyone and that his only concern is in regards to his payment.