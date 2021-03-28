Watch: Francis Ngannou plans to put his UFC title in a public place in Cameroon to inspire kids

Despite being one of the scariest knockout artists in the world, Francis Ngannou's humility separates him from other fighters. The newly-crowned heavyweight champion has proposed to put his championship belt in a museum to inspire the oncoming generation.

In the post-fight press conference following UFC 260, Francis Ngannou expressed his desire to pose as a 'symbol of determination' for the people of his home country. 'The Predator' hails from Batie in Cameroon and had a tough road to the UFC championship at UFC 260.

"Somebody asked me what am I going to do with the belt. I was thinking maybe we are going to find a place, a public place, in Cameroon and put it there so some kids can look at it and it inspires them. They will understand that as a symbol of determination, you know. Somebody coming from wherever they are, everything is possible for them. Stay focussed and believe in their dream. So, I think it's my own way of doing it. I don't have any better idea than that. But that's what I'm going to do," said Francis Ngannou.

'Just be a champion in your respective domain' - Francis Ngannou's message to his fellow Cameroonians

The hardships that Francis Ngannou has suffered on his way to the top are well documented. He fled Cameroon and found himself homeless in France, where he learned the art of boxing. Working towards his dream of becoming a world champion, Francis Ngannou was signed by the UFC in 2015.

After six years of dedicated hard work, Francis Ngannou finally secured the heavyweight strap against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. The newly inducted champion seeks to instill confidence among his people by putting his undisputed belt on display. In an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Francis Ngannou elaborated on his dream to be a motivation for fellow Cameroonians:

"When I say get to that thing, I am not talking about just being a fighter or a actual UFC champion but just being a champion in their respective domain. Either it's being a doctor, or an accountant or a journalist."

