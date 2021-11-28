Watch: Francis Ngannou playfully beats up 2 of his teammates during training

Francis Ngannou is not to be messed with. 'The Predator' has shared a video clip on Instagram where he is seen chasing down two of his teammates, taking them down, and playfully beating them up during training.

As soon as Ngannou took one fighter down, the other one snuck up behind him, trying to get him off of the other guy. Ngannou, however, was having none of it as he continued to unleash light ground-and-pound work on his teammate. By this time, one of the two guys Ngannou was sparring with had clearly had enough and wanted no more.

Check out the clip below:

Francis Ngannou, the current UFC heavyweight champion, is set to defend his title against interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January. Gane and Ngannou were teammates back in the day and it will be interesting to see if there's any animosity between the pair heading into the fight.

Gane is currently undefeated with a 10-0 record and will be hoping to extend the streak in the title unification bout against Ngannou. He is currently on a seven-fight win streak in the UFC, having put away most of his opponents with relative ease.

Francis Ngannou explains awkward backstage encounter with Ciryl Gane at UFC 268

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc "I don't have any problem with Ciryl."



@Francis_Ngannou gave his view of the 'snub' of @Ciryl_Gane at UFC 268.



(via the DC Check-In) "I don't have any problem with Ciryl."@Francis_Ngannou gave his view of the 'snub' of @Ciryl_Gane at UFC 268.(via the DC Check-In) https://t.co/e9E0keY6KR

In a backstage clip from UFC 268, Francis Ngannou was seen snubbing his former teammate, giving rise to speculation that there's bad blood between 'The Predator' and Gane. During a recent conversation with Daniel Cormier, Ngannou clarified his stance on the backstage interaction with Gane, or lack thereof, at UFC 268:

"I don’t have any problem with Ciryl, but I know the guy next to them and it’s going to be awkward. If I say hi to them without saying hi to Fernand, I think that might cause them a problem as well. It just was a very confusing situation," Ngannou said.

Check out Ngannou's conversation with DC below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by Jack Cunningham