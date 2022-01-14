Watch: Francis Ngannou shares a beautiful message about the people of Cameroon

Francis Ngannou has revealed what he is most proud of, and becoming the UFC heavyweight champion isn't it.

'The Predator', while discussing his upcoming championship bout against Ciryl Gane, spoke about his affection towards his beloved nation of Cameroon. He said that the Cameroonian people's 'never give up' attitude is what brought the best of him in his career.

Ngannou said:

"As much as I enjoy and love being the UFC heavyweight champion, that's not even the thing that I'm most proud of, I get my most [pride] from never [giving] up. Doesn't matter, the beginning, the odds that I have been through, the fight I've been fighting and to keep it up regardless."

He added:

"If I go back to Africa today and I see people good at what they're doing even if it is not big enough, but I can see the outside of it and appreciate it and get inspired by them. How that is their family, how they build their lives, how they work hard to provide to their families even though they are struggling. But the perseverance they have, the motivation that they have, those are always something that can inspire you from somebody."

Watch his full interview below:

Francis Ngannou was born into extreme poverty and grew up in a small village in the African country. He didn't have any formal education growing up and had to work in sand mines as a 10-year-old to make ends meet.

However, the reigning UFC heavyweight king defied all odds to become one of the biggest combat sports athletes in the world.

Ngannou, through his philanthropic firm 'Francis Ngannou Foundation', has done a ton of charitable work in his home country of Cameroon.

The charity has built two MMA gyms, where kids can learn martial arts for free. The first facility opened in Batie in 2019 and the second in Buea in May 2021.

Francis Ngannou reveals some details regarding his current contract with the UFC

Francis Ngannou's contract negotiations with the UFC has emerged as one of the biggest talking points across MMA media over the past few weeks. Ngannou has one fight remaining on his current contract going into his upcoming bout with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

'The Predator' revealed some details about his current deal with the promotion during an interview with ESPN MMA. While discussing the 'championship clause' in his current deal, the UFC heavyweight champion said:

"Contractually, it means that I have executed the eight fights that were on my contract. And the championship clause, people don't understand that in the contract, is optional. Because it says in there that at the end of the contract, if you're the champion, you're extended for three fights or one year, but [all that made me think] it's optional."

Ngannou shared that he signed an eight-fight deal with the UFC in December 2017 and has fought seven times since. He added that if he were to re-sign with the promotion, the new deal must allow him to compete in professional boxing as well.

Watch Francis Ngannou's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: How the buzz of a fight between Fury and Ngannou was kicked off by our social media post!

Edited by C. Naik