Watch: Frankie Edgar drops childhood friend with painful leg kick

Frankie Edgar recently shared a clip of himself kicking a childhood friend in the leg. The victim, Mike Vasilakis, unsurprisingly found himself in a world of pain, limping away before finally dropping to the floor.

Edgar shared security cam footage of the interaction that took place in his driveway. The two were briefly seen discussing the matter before Edgar struck Vasilakis.

The footage of their interaction was subsequently shared by Edgar on his social media accounts, where he took the opportunity to jokingly explain the situation to his fans. He wrote in the caption:

"When your childhood friend asks you to show them what a leg kick feels like [laughing emojis] love you [Mike Vasilakis]."

Frankie Edgar is 1-4 in his last five fights

Frankie Edgar is currently coming off a loss against Marlon Vera at UFC 268 back in November 2021, where he was finished in the third round. The loss marked his second consecutive setback.

Check out Edgar's full fight against Marlon Vera below:

He previously featured in a bout against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov back in February 2021. He was finished in the first round of that bout.

The 40-year-old's loss to Sandhagen was preceded by his only win since April 2018 against Pedro Munhoz. He managed to record a split decision win on that occasion.

'The Answer' went into his fight against Munhoz on the back of two headlining losses at the hands of Chan Sung Jung and Max Holloway. He initially suffered a decisive unanimous decision loss against Holloway back in July 2019 as he attempted to stake his claim for the UFC featherweight title at UFC 240.

Looking to bounce back to winning ways, Edgar siccumbed to a first-round loss against Chan Sung Jung at UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie in December 2019.

Despite his relatively advanced age and an unfavorable record in recent times, retirement is not something that the Ricardo Almeida Jiu-Jitsu product is currently considering. He currently occupies the No.11 spot in the bantamweight rankings and will be looking to return to winning ways next time around.

