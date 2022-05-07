×
Create
Notifications

Watch: Georges St-Pierre hilariously imitates former rival Michael Bisping on PBD Podcast

Georges St-Pierre (Left) and Michael Bisping (Right) (Image courtesy of @mikebisping Instagram)
Georges St-Pierre (Left) and Michael Bisping (Right) (Image courtesy of @mikebisping Instagram)
Apratim Banerjee
Apratim Banerjee
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 07, 2022 10:36 PM IST
News

Georges St-Pierre recently made a hilarious impression of his former opponent Michael Bisping.

'The Count' and 'Rush' had several tense moments between them in the build-up to their 2017 middleweight championship fight. However, they have buried the hatchet for good. In fact, the duo recently hung out in Manchester for a drink. St-Pierre revealed that Bisping is a great partner to hang out with, as he said on the PBD Podcast:

"'You bloody bastard, what a prick!' I was with Michael Bisping qite recently. It was in Manchester, we had a drink together.... It's very good and he's a lot of fun to hang out with. I mean a lot of stuff has been said but behind all these things there's a human and I always have a good time catching up with some of my old adversary."

Watch Georges St-Pierre talk on the PBD podcast:

youtube-cover

The duo collided in 2017 at UFC 217 in the famous Madison Square Garden arena. Bisping put his middleweight title on the line against St-Pierre, who was returning from a hiatus. The former welterweight champion captured the middleweight title with a submission win. He joined an elite list of fighters to become UFC king in two different weight classes.

Watch GSP's octagon interview at UFC 217:

youtube-cover

Georges St-Pierre was recently rumored to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in a grappling match

St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov are considered two of the greatest fighters to ever enter the UFC octagon. However, both of them have been retired from the sport for a while now.

Fans have wanted to see the duo fight at some point in time for a while. Stylistically, a fight between them would be intriguing. Both fighters excel at the grappling aspect of the sport. To add to that, the Canadian is a great striker.

The win over Bisping was St-Pierre's last appearance inside the UFC octagon. As for 'The Eagle', he announced retirement after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

There have been rumors that Nurmagomedov might make a return to compete in a grappling match. If he does, there is no better opponent than GSP, the man the Dagestani's father wanted to be Nurmagomedev's last opponent.

Also Read Article Continues below

While the chances of a UFC fight look far-fetched now, it's possible that they may engage in a grappling event.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी