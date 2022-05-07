Watch: Georges St-Pierre hilariously imitates former rival Michael Bisping on PBD Podcast

Georges St-Pierre recently made a hilarious impression of his former opponent Michael Bisping.

'The Count' and 'Rush' had several tense moments between them in the build-up to their 2017 middleweight championship fight. However, they have buried the hatchet for good. In fact, the duo recently hung out in Manchester for a drink. St-Pierre revealed that Bisping is a great partner to hang out with, as he said on the PBD Podcast:

"'You bloody bastard, what a prick!' I was with Michael Bisping qite recently. It was in Manchester, we had a drink together.... It's very good and he's a lot of fun to hang out with. I mean a lot of stuff has been said but behind all these things there's a human and I always have a good time catching up with some of my old adversary."

Watch Georges St-Pierre talk on the PBD podcast:

The duo collided in 2017 at UFC 217 in the famous Madison Square Garden arena. Bisping put his middleweight title on the line against St-Pierre, who was returning from a hiatus. The former welterweight champion captured the middleweight title with a submission win. He joined an elite list of fighters to become UFC king in two different weight classes.

Watch GSP's octagon interview at UFC 217:

Georges St-Pierre was recently rumored to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in a grappling match

St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov are considered two of the greatest fighters to ever enter the UFC octagon. However, both of them have been retired from the sport for a while now.

Fans have wanted to see the duo fight at some point in time for a while. Stylistically, a fight between them would be intriguing. Both fighters excel at the grappling aspect of the sport. To add to that, the Canadian is a great striker.

The win over Bisping was St-Pierre's last appearance inside the UFC octagon. As for 'The Eagle', he announced retirement after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

There have been rumors that Nurmagomedov might make a return to compete in a grappling match. If he does, there is no better opponent than GSP, the man the Dagestani's father wanted to be Nurmagomedev's last opponent.

While the chances of a UFC fight look far-fetched now, it's possible that they may engage in a grappling event.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach