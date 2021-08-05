Watch: Giga Chikadze shows off his kicking skills ahead of Edson Barboza clash

Giga Chikadze has been quietly racking up wins and biding his time until presented with the opportunity to compete for all the marbles. In a recent interview, he was asked to prove his skills with his legs, and the Georgian did not disappoint.

A volunteer was asked to stand still with an empty bottle of water resting on their head. While the kick in itself was no challenge for the Georgian featherweight, the only difficulty he faced throughout the exercise was keeping the bottle in place.

His comrade displayed a tremendous amount of confidence in his abilities and was seemingly resolute at the prospect of getting hit in the face by one of the hardest-hitting fighters in the promotion.

Watch the video below:

What to expect from Giga Chikadze vs Edson Barboza?

Slated to take to the octagon on August 28th in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Edson Barboza (No.9) and Giga Chikadze (No.10) will look to inch closer to the top half of the UFC featherweight rankings. Both fighters would do well with a win over the other.

Having run riot in the featherweight division until now, Giga Chikadze will look to put one over 'Junior' to immortalize his debut headliner. Barboza, on the other hand, will hope to build on his recent success after having recorded two wins on the trot.

Having been on the up following a failed bid in the Contender Series in 2018, Giga Chikadze has recorded six wins on the trot. What's more, by the looks of it, the Georgian has no plans of slowing down.

Coming off the back of two consecutive first-round knockouts against Cub Swanson and Jamey Simmons, the odds are in the 32-year-old's favor. But count the legendary Edson Barboza out at your own risk, for he is not one to give up in the face of indomitable odds.

