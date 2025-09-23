WATCH: Go behind the scenes with Stamp at ONE Championship’s recent ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo

Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex's highly anticipated return to competition takes center stage at ONE 173, as the former three-sport ONE world champion prepares to end a lengthy injury layoff against Japanese striker Kana Morimoto in an atomweight kickboxing encounter.The 27-year-old Thai superstar faces her first competition in over two years when she steps into Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, following an extended knee injury that kept one of Thailand's most popular fighters away from the global stage.Her comeback represents one of the most compelling storylines on a card filled with action-packed duels from start to finish.Behind-the-scenes footage from the ONE 173 press conference provides fans with a lighter side of Stamp, showing how she anticipates her contest. The Fairtex Training Center affiliate was seen exchanging a few words and laughs with fellow warriors featured on the card: Yuki Yoza, Yuya Wakamatsu, and Marat Grigorian.Of course, a behind-the-scenes vlog featuring the Thai megastar is never complete without her trademark Stamp dance.Part of this carousel post also saw her and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9–who faces Yoza in a bantamweight kickboxing joust–showcase their moves on the floor.Catch the video featuring the three-sport superstar's time in Japan here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri takes place inside the Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16. Fans wanting to catch the event live in Tokyo can follow this link to purchase their tickets.Kana is amped to overcome Stamp in JapanFormer K-1 flyweight champion Kana Morimoto has had a rather tough start to life in the world's largest martial arts organization, with a lone victory over Moa Carlsson in three outings.However, that hasn't affected her fire and determination to secure a memorable win over the Thai megastar when they lock horns at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan.While speaking with the ONE Championship during a pre-fight interview, she said:&quot;I'm training to really sharpen my strong points. This time, I want to beat Stamp.&quot;Though victory didn't favor her against Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom, the Team Aftermath warrior gave both superstars a tough time throughout both fixtures.