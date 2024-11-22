WATCH: Grappling monster Jarred Brooks shows Bokang Masunyane the levels to their game in Singapore showdown

American Jarred Brooks has made a name in martial arts as a fighter with an extensive skill set, including a solid grappling game, which he never fails to showcase every time he competes. He was it in his showdown with Bokang Masunyane two years ago where he dominated on his way to an impressive opening-round submission win.

The two met on April 22, 2022 at ONE 156 in Singapore in a catchweight (128.09 lbs) MMA clash. 'The Monkey God' quickly went to work, clinching up his opponent and eventually taking the back of 'Little Giant' from the standing position.

From there, Brooks was not to let go, tearing the down defense of the South African until he was able to squeeze the neck for a rear-naked choke. The end came when Masunyane dropped to the canvas unconscious.

ONE Championship relived the domination that Jarred Brooks displayed against Masunyane in an Instagram post ahead of his return to action next month.

The victory over Masunyane fortified Brooks' standing as a contender in the strawweight class. He earned a title shot against reigning champion Joshua Pacio in his next fight in December 2022 and won by decision to become the new divisional king.

He, however, lost to Pacio in their rematch back in March by disqualification (illegal spike) and had to give up the belt. He then bounced back in August to claim the interim strawweight title, with the reigning champion out indefinitely because of injury.

Jarred Brooks begins assault on flyweight gold at ONE Fight Night 26

While still hellbent on becoming the undisputed strawweight world champion again, Jarred Brooks begins his assault on the flyweight MMA gold and double world champion status in his scheduled fight next month in Thailand.

'The Monkey God' will make his flyweight debut at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video on Dec. 6 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium. He is up against veteran Australian fighter Reece McLaren, who is the No. 4 contender in the class.

Brooks enters the contest off his conquest of the interim strawweight MMA world title in August and eyeing the currently vacant flyweight throne.

McLaren, for his part, earned a bounce-back win in his last fight in May over Hu Yong of China by split decision.

ONE Fight Night 26 will be aired live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

