Watch: Herbert Burns reveals why he couldn't continue fighting against Bill Algeo after being carried out of the Octagon by brother Gilbert

Herbert Burns has explained why he could not continue his fight against Bill Algeo at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez.

In a video uploaded to his Twitter account, 'The Blaze' thanked the fans and shed light on what exactly happened in his featherweight showdown against Algeo.

"I want to thank everyone for your support today. Unfortunately, it wasn't the result I was looking for. My knee gave out. It was not stable. I couldn't continue fighting. I couldn't finish the triangle. I couldn't perform the way I wanted to. But I'll be back. I don't know what's going to happen now, another surgery, we'll see. I'll keep you guys updated."

Watch Burns' post-fight video below:

Herbert Burns @HerbertBurnsMMA 🏽 Message to the fans, thank you, I will be back!

#UFCLongIsland Message to the fans, thank you, I will be back! 👉🏽🇺🇸 Message to the fans, thank you, I will be back!#UFCLongIsland https://t.co/xpFcIK8prV

During the second round of his fight against Algeo, the Brazilian suffered a leg injury which halted the fight and resulted in a TKO victory for 'Senor Perfecto'.

Burns was then carried out of the arena by his elder brother and former title challenger, Gilbert Burns.

Scott Fontana @Scott_Fontana Gilbert Burns hoisted brother Herbert Burns out of the cage and to the back after the fight #UFCLongIsland Gilbert Burns hoisted brother Herbert Burns out of the cage and to the back after the fight #UFCLongIsland https://t.co/Gi4lhWIo2i

Herbert Burns has now lost two fights in a row

Herbert Burns has seen better days in the UFC. With his loss at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez, the 34-year-old is now on a two-fight losing skid.

Burns had a good start in the UFC. After finishing Darrick Minner on Dana White's Contender Series, 'The Blaze' got a chance to showcase his skills against Nate Landwehr in January 2020. Burns scored a flashy knockout and won the Performance of the Night bonus.

The Brazilian then went up against Evan Dunham in a catchweight bout at UFC 250. The fight turned out to be a walk in the park for Burns—he finished Dunham with a rear-naked choke in the opening minutes of the first round.

But then, 'The Blaze' went on to lose his next two fights. Now, with his recent injury on July 16, it will be some time before Burns is seen in the UFC octagon again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far