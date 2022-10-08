Watch: Hilarious video edit of Dana White welcoming Draymond Green to the UFC makes the rounds after he viciously attacked Jordan Poole during training

NBA star Draymond Green can't seem to catch a break following his recent controversy. Green, who plays for the Golden State Warriors (GSW), recently drew flak from fans worldwide after allegedly punching his own teammate Jordan Poole during a practice session on Wednesday.

In a recently released video doing the rounds online, the two players can be seen getting into a verbal altercation, following which Green lands a vicious right hand on his teammate's chin.

Green is expected to face disciplinary action for his outburst during a team practice session. However, the details regarding the same haven't been revealed yet.

Check out the clip below:

Fans have now made a hilarious doctored video where UFC president Dana White can be seen announcing Draymond Green as the promotion's latest signing. In the video, White can be heard saying:

"Me, and a lot of other people are excited to see the future that this kid has. Welcome to the UFC brother."

Check out the hilarious clip below:

Connoisseur of Combat @ConOfCombat Dana White when he sees the Draymond Green clip Dana White when he sees the Draymond Green clip https://t.co/nSJiaVK7eA

Jake Paul claims he can put Draymond Green to sleep in one round

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul has offered Draymond Green $10 million to fight on his undercard. Paul is set to face Anderson Silva on October 29 and "The Problem Child" wants Green to compete on the same card. He also told the NBA star that he can pick his opponent.

"Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want?"

Jake Paul @jakepaul Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want? @Money23Green Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want? @Money23Green

Although Green hasn't replied to Paul's offer, "The Problem Child" seems impressed with the NBA star's punching power and feels that he must step inside the squared circle down the line.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Gotta get Draymond Green in the boxing ring. Gotta get Draymond Green in the boxing ring.

Paul also suggested a potential showdown between Draymond Green and former basketball player Deron Williams. Williams entered the boxing ring to compete in an exhibition match against Frank Gore back in 2021. He ended up winning the fight via split decision after four rounds.

Despite seemingly being impressed with Green, Paul concluded that if he ever fought the basketball player, he'd put him to sleep inside one round.

"To be clear the JP that Draymond slept is Jordan Pool. This JP would sleep Draymond in 1 round."

Check out the tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul To be clear the JP that Draymond slept is Jordan Pool. This JP would sleep Draymond in 1 round. To be clear the JP that Draymond slept is Jordan Pool. This JP would sleep Draymond in 1 round.

