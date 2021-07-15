Watch: How dominant has Islam Makhachev been in his 7-fight win streak in the UFC?

Dagestani prodigy Islam Makhachev will return to the octagon this weekend to take on fourteenth-ranked Thiago Moises in the main event of UFC Vegas 31.

In anticipation of the lightweight's return to the battlefield, the UFC posted a montage displaying his impeccable seven-fight win streak up to the fight this Saturday.

Watch Islam Makhachev's incredible win-streak below:

Islam Makhachev is 9-1 in the UFC. The only loss in his professional career came as a KO at the hands of Adriano Martins in his second fight with the UFC. However, Islam Makhachev vowed not to revisit the losing side and has since won seven consecutive contests under the UFC banner.

His seven-fight win streak began with a win over Chris Wade. Here's the list of fighters he beat while building up his win streak:

Chris Wade Nik Lentz Gelison Tibau Kajan Johnson Arman Tsarukyan Davi Ramos Drew Dober

One often tends to see glimpses of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov while watching Islam Makhachev fight. Whether it be the trips against the fence, the mauling ground-and-pound style, or the sheer brilliance with which he navigates his way on the ground, Islam Makhachev backs up all the claims of being the next Dagestani fighter to wrap lightweight gold around his waist.

Islam Makhachev and Khabib have been together their entire lives. Now it's his turn to takeover the lightweight division 🇷🇺 #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/cPaxt1H9Fx — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) July 14, 2021

Furthermore, Islam Makhachev is very comfortable on the feet as well. The twenty-nine-year-old is not afraid to engage in a striking battle. However, he finds the perfect balance and opportune switch-timing between striking and utilizing his supreme command on the ground game as and when required.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Islam Makhachev can become just as dominant as Khabib Nurmagomedov

Why is Islam Makhachev fighting a lower-ranked opponent in Thiago Moises despite being on a seven-fight win streak?

Islam Makhachev is currently the ninth-ranked lightweight fighter on the UFC's roster. Meanwhile, Thiago Moises is relatively less experienced, with only six fights under the UFC banner. He currently holds the fourteenth spot in the division's rankings.

Islam Makhachev has made quite a case for himself with his impeccable win streak. However, the Dagestani fighter has been unable to lock in a deal with any of the contenders ranked above him. In an interview with MMA Junkie's John Morgan, Islam Makhachev revealed why he chose to fight someone ranked below him. He said:

"They told me if you want some guy from Top-10, you have to wait till December, maybe November. We don't know when. That's why, I want to be in there. I just take which guy they give me.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh