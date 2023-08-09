WATCH: How John Lineker mastered the two-punch combo that took Kim Jae Woong’s soul

Former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker successfully got himself back in the winning column with a late-fight KO of Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday. The back-and-forth brawl saw 'Hands of Stone' earning the TKO finish with just 4 seconds left in the fight.

Brazilian fight gym LADOB Boxing Club posted a simple breakdown on Instagram of how Lineker landed the fight-ending hook.

"ONE STEP AT A TIME • ONE PUNCH AT A TIME • ONE ROUND AT A TIME 👊🏼🪨🔥"

The caption was a line by Rocky Balboa in the critically-lauded film "Creed" and it was the perfect line to describe how John Lineker landed his killshot. Throughout the bout, the Brazilian KO artist had been patiently hunting for his vaunted left hook.

Kim was good at nullifying Lineker's punching power in the pocket by deftly changing levels and taking the fight to the ground. With just mere seconds left in the bout, however, the South Korean may have relaxed just as John Lineker's patience finally paid off. The former world champion channeled all his remaining power into his patented body-head hook combo that immediately sent Kim crashing to the mat.

From there, 'Hands of Stone' rained punches on his already dazed foe which prompted the referee to end the bout even with mere seconds left before the final bell. One more solid punch from Lineker may have caused catastrophic damage to already-concussed Kim.

In his post-fight in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson, John Lineker alluded to the patience and belief he showed in the ring that night:

"My [coach] was telling me ‘Believe it, believe it. You’re a champion!’ So yeah, the knockout came."

He then called out world champion Fabricio Andrade for a possible trilogy bout:

“Of course, I’m here for that and I’m here to get back what is mine.”

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.