"Watch what I do to him" - Jamahal Hill claims bad things are going to happen to "monster" Alex Pereira at UFC 300

Jamahal Hill is set to make his return to the octagon this weekend after more than a year of inactivity when he challenges Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 300. The former light heavyweight champion, who vacated the belt after tearing his Achilles tendon last July, recently claimed that bad things will happen to his opponent, despite offering him praise.

Speaking at the media day for the landmark card, 'Sweet Dreams' stated:

"I did see that he could possibly be an opponent in the future and I was excited for it. I wanted him to win. When I got hurt and I had to give up the belt, it was like alright, what's the best course? What's the best that could happen now? Because somebody else is going to win the belt. Who better than Alex to win the belt?"

Hill continued:

"Y'all think - and he is - he's one of the - he's a two-division GLORY champion, two-division UFC champion, kickboxing great, hands of stone, bad man, just a monster, dangerous, scary dude. He's all those things. But watch what I do to him."

UFC 300 will mark Hill's first trip to the octagon since capturing the light heavyweight title via a unanimous decision victory over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283, all the way back last January. Much of the focus will be on his Achilles tendon, which was surgically repaired less than nine months ago, as Pereira will likely look to test him with leg kicks early.

Israel Adesanya shares prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

While Israel Adesanya shares a lengthy history with Alex Pereira that predates both fighters' time in the UFC, the two have seemingly buried the hatchet. 'The Last Stylebender' recently weighed in on 'Poatan's upcoming UFC 300 title clash with Jamahal Hill, who he has been friends with for several years.

Speaking to Dan Hooker on his podcast, FREESTYLEBENDER, the two-time middleweight champion stated:

"Two of my friends, two of my people. This fight, Alex is going to try to kick Jamahal's legs. I don't think that's a f**king secret. That's his thing. Jamahal knows this. Jamahal, I don't think is scared. Jamahal has got knockout power, scary knockout power as well. Alex can get knocked out... I'm going to go Jamahal by KO... I think it's going to be in the first two and a half [rounds]."

Check out Israel Adesanya's full comments on Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill below:

Adesanya noted that he believes the fight will start slowly with Pereira looking to establish his leg kick and Hill looking to find his jab. Both fighters have tremendous knockout power and will likely look to stand and trade shots in the main event of what should be a monumental card.

