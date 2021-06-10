Watch: 'I'm not your friend' - Israel Adesanya crosses paths with UFC 263 opponent Marvin Vettori

There's real-life animosity between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. The UFC middleweight champion made sure to remind his challenger of that ahead of their UFC 263 main event clash on Saturday, June 12.

By complete coincidence, the pair of rivals came face to face earlier than expected as they literally crossed paths at the fighters' hotel in Glendale, Arizona. Unsurprisingly, the two had something to say to each other. Here's how their exchange went:

Marvin Vettori: “Where’s my belt?”

Israel Adesanya: “What belt?”

Marvin Vettori: “My belt.”

Israel Adesanya: “You got a Gucci belt, don’t you?”

Marvin Vettori: “No belt yet.”

Israel Adesanya: “Yeah, you should get one."

Marvin Vettori: “I’m about to get mine. I’m getting yours, my friend.”

Israel Adesanya: “You’re not getting mine. I’m not your friend.”

Marvin Vettori, of course, is referring to Israel Adesanya's UFC middleweight title. The champion's "Gucci" remark, meanwhile, is a snide reference to the challenger's recent sponsorship deal with Italian luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabanna.

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori: A personal rivalry

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori appeared in a split-screen interview during the UFC Vegas 28 broadcast on Sunday. It didn't take long before UFC commentator Michael Bisping lost control of the segment as the two decided to talk smack to one another instead of answering questions.

Watch the full interview below:

Israel Adesanya secured a narrow split decision victory in his first go-round against Marvin Vettori at UFC on FOX 29 in 2018.

Since then, the Italian fighter has been demanding a rematch, claiming that he was the rightful winner of the first fight. Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya became the undisputed UFC middleweight champion when he defeated Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

This time around, a decision win will satisfy neither man. Both vowed to end the rivalry by earning a decisive stoppage victory.

"Everybody believes in this guy's hype and I'm here to just derail it one more time, once and for all. Settle the score," Vettori said.

"This time I'm gonna finish the job. Last time you had hope. You had hope because one dumb judge gave you that f***ing fight when everyone else knows that you lost that fight," Adesanya fired back.

