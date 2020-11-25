WATCH: Impressed UFC president Dana White posts video of Nigerian boxer absolutely destroying pads!

UFC President Dana White recently took to social media to share a video of a promising young boxer in Lagos, Nigeria.

The video featured a boxer - presumably in his teens - showcasing uncanny speed and power while hitting pads.

Apart from that, the young boxer also displayed amazing footwork and head movement, as well as lightning-quick reflexes.

The man holding the pads in the video is none other than Taiwo Adegbite, more popularly known as 'Coach Tipo'. Adegbite is a local hero in Lagos who used his boxing skills to train and develop hundreds of young Nigerian talents who aspire to become boxers.

In an interview with the WBA back in September, Tipo spoke about his passion for 'The Sweet Science' and how it has helped him train future generation of pugilists:

“I have no other work hence the drive for boxing. My coaching badges were solely my own responsibility which drove me out of the country to do my boxing courses and since I came back to Nigeria, we have been struggling to train the kids without facilities, but my passion and talent kept me going even when there is nothing,"

With someone as powerful in the combat sports industry as Dana White shining a light on the untapped talent in Nigeria, it shouldn't be long before the aspiring young athletes over there get the help that they need.

Dana White is always on the lookout for possible talent, and this young boxer could become a star one day.

The UFC itself is home to a number of stars with African heritage, including UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and top heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou. Both Adesanya and Usman have Nigerian roots, while Ngannou hails from Cameroon.

Francis Ngannou tells UFC President Dana White that Africa needs a talent development program

When it comes to combat sports - specifically MMA, countries like Brazil, Japan, Russia, and the United States are known as hotbeds for talent.

Often overlooked is Africa, a continent that has produced its fair share of premier prizefighters, whether it be in boxing or MMA.

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Francis Ngannou, one of the biggest names in African mixed martial arts, believes that talent from the continent needs to be recognized more.

Responding to UFC President Dana White's post featuring Nigerian boxing instructor Coach Tipo and a promising young pupil, Ngannou said that Africa needs a talent development program.

We need a talents development program out there boss. Too much raw talents in Africa 🌍. #UFCAFRICA https://t.co/K8l9OyBGO7 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 25, 2020

"We need a talents development program out there boss. Too much raw talents in Africa."

Dana White is big on creating new stars and has even started a show 'Dana White's Contender Series' for that sole purpose.

Ngannou himself is one of the best examples of lesser known talent to make it big on the global stage.

Born and raised in Batie, Cameroon, Ngannou experienced hardship as a youth, before picking up boxing in his early-20s.

Ngannou eventually found his way to MMA and made his debut in 2013, building a 5-1 record before being signed by the UFC.

In 2015, Ngannou made his UFC debut, winning by second-round TKO. Ngannou went on to earn five more impressive stoppage victories, earning him a shot at the UFC heavyweight championship.

He would fall short in his title opportunity, losing to Stipe Miocic via unanimous decision. After another loss to follow, this time to Derrick Lewis, Ngannou would then turn things around and has since won four straight, all by stoppage.

Ngannou is currently the number one ranked contender in the heavyweight division and is expected to get another shot at Miocic and the heavyweight belt. However, Dana White is yet to announce the fight officially.