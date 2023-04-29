WATCH: Irina Alekseeva hits the Conor McGregor walk - Billi Strut after stunning kneebar finish at UFC Vegas 72

Despite Irina Alekseeva's initial misstep of missing weight by 4 pounds for the bantamweight limit prior to her UFC debut at UFC Vegas 72, she managed to impress in the octagon with a dominant performance against Stephanie Egger. Alekseeva utilized her grappling skills to secure a first-round victory with a kneebar submission at the prestigious UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

As the fight began with some clinch exchanges, Irina Alekseeva wasted no time in showcasing her mastery in grappling by swiftly transitioning into a kneebar, forcing Egger to submit at the 2:11 mark of the first round.

While Irina Alekseeva's impressive kneebar submission win over Stephanie Egger was notable, it was overshadowed by her post-fight celebration, which resembled UFC superstar Conor McGregor's iconic walk, known as the "Billi Strut." Alekseeva's tribute to the Irishman's distinctive strut added a touch of flair and excitement to her already impressive debut in the UFC.

Check out the spectacular celebration below:

UFC @ufc



Irina Alekseeva gets the finish in amazing fashion in round #UFCVegas72 KNEEBAR FOR THE WIN!!

'Russian Ronda' became only the fourth female in UFC history to win a bout with a kneebar.

Since Conor McGregor performed his iconic 'Billionaire Strut' inside the octagon, it has become a popular celebration among athletes in various sports, including football stars Sergio Ramos and Paul Pogba. However, McGregor is not the original creator of this extravagant walk. Credit for inventing the 'Billi Strut' go to WWE Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon. Despite this, McGregor's unique flair and charisma have undoubtedly given the walk a new lease of life and made it famous across multiple sporting fields.

Fans react to Irina Alekseeva's victory at UFC Vegas 72

Despite her weight missing prior to her UFC debut at UFC Vegas 72, Irina Alekseeva's dominant performance against Stephanie Egger inside the octagon garnered attention from MMA fans worldwide.

Alekseeva's technical grappling skills were on full display as she secured a first-round victory with a kneebar submission. While some fans were critical of her initial weight miss, others were impressed with her ability to rebound and perform at a high level in the fight.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @Cattuspersonata criticized 'Russian Ronda' for weigh-in mishap:

"I'm Russian and I support Russians every time, but I'm not going to support this woman who doesn't make weight."

No Cats No Life @Cattuspersonata @ufc I'm Russian and I support Russians every time, but I'm not going to support this woman who doesn't make weight.

Prominent combat sports journalist A. Feldman has words of wisdom for Irina Alekseeva as he stated:

"Here’s a tip: don’t celebrate like this after missing weight by 4 pounds."

AFeldmanMMA @afeldMMA @ufc Here's a tip: don't celebrate like this after missing weight by 4 pounds.

Social media user @giotorra tweeted:

"Billy strut after a weight-miss debut? bro."

DmvCaso @Kasopro_ @ufc Weight missed no respect what so ever

souperman @souperman7340 @ufc Missed weight, impressive finish, cringe celebration! What a weekend for this young lady.

