Watch: Israel Adesanya breaks down his feinting technique

Not many fighters on the UFC roster are as proficient in the striking department as current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

With his unmatchable ability to throw strikes with pinpoint accuracy, 'The Last Stylebender' has managed to run through the UFC's 185-pound division.

The 32-year-old has his own YouTube channel called Freestylebender. On the platform, Adesanya posts videos of his fighting techniques. In his most recent upload, the Nigerian-New Zealander broke down his feinting technique and explained how different types of feints can be used in a fight.

"We changed the game on this in MMA in general and that has to do with feinting. A feint is a movement used to deceive your opponent...so they don't know when you're about to attack...they have no idea when I'm about to attack, they have no clue," said Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya also stated that he believes one of the reasons behind his elite striking skills is his background in dancing.

"I think I'm really good at feinting because of dancing, because of my dance background."

The video featured footage of Adesanya's fights against Derek Brunson, Brad Tavares and Kelvin Gastelum. Throughout them, he can be seen efficiently using the feinting technique.

You can watch the video of Israel Adesanya explaining his feinting technique below:

Israel Adesanya is expected to fight Robert Whittaker next

Israel Adesanya is expected to take on his former opponent Robert Whittaker for his next title defense. After his win against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263, the middleweight king called out 'The Reaper' for a rematch in New Zealand.

"I don't know what will happen with all this COVID s**t, but if he wants to run that back, we will do it in Auckland, my territory. Do you know why? Because I'm the mother f***ing king of this place."

Whittaker replied to the callout with the following tweet:

"Rest up, see you soon. @ufc #ufc263"

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the rematch is expected to be delayed until 2022.

