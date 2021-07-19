Watch: Israel Adesanya calls Dan Hooker "absolute psychopath" after getting smashed during sparring

Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker are City Kickboxing teammates and closest friends. However, it appears they would rather call themselves 'frenemies' because of what happens when they spar in the gym.

In fact, the two of them used to host a podcast titled 'Frenemies' on Maori Television to bring the audience of New Zealand a perspective on mixed martial arts. You can watch the episodes here.

Recently, Israel Adesanya shared a video compilation on his official YouTube channel FREESTYLEBENDER where fans can see some of the best moments the two have shared over the years. In the video, Israel Adesanya calls Dan Hooker a "psychopath," as he has done several times during the course of their friendship. The moniker was likely coined by Adesanya himself because of how aggressively Hooker demolishes him in training from time to time.

"It's always good to have a psychopath. There, look at him, psychopath. Absolute psychopath. He put it on today. He made me step up. Everyone made me step up. But f***ing Dan..." Izzy says in the clip.

The video contains sparring clips of Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker from different times. It also shows Adesanya and Hooker cheering for each other's octagon victories, be it from the cageside or home in front of the television.

Watch the full video below:

Dan Hooker on Israel Adesanya: He's one in a million

Despite Dan Hooker and Israel Adesanya destroying each other on the mat, their friendship and brotherhood outside of training is palpable and evident for all to see.

If you know you know! 🤓 https://t.co/GAgfYnoSEq — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 29, 2020

Speaking to Ariel Helwani about his most recent loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 257, Dan Hooker heaped praise on Israel Adesanya and called him as unique as a unicorn.

"Everyone has their role to play. I think he (Israel Adesanya) is underappreciated in New Zealand just because he's a damn unicorn. He's the one in a million. Not everyone is going to be the undefeated multi-division champion. It's just not my place... I would prefer myself to have that spot to be the undefeated guy but it's just not the way my story has been. My story is an absolute roller coaster," Dan Hooker told Ariel Helwani.

Adesanya and Hooker also help one another out during fight camps.

Here's another video of the two of them sparring at length.

Edited by Avinash Tewari