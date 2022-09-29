Watch: Israel Adesanya gets taken down by Alexander Volkanovski in new 'Engage' video  

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski are both in preparation for upcoming fights, but in entirely different capacities.

Volkanovski is making himself fit to fight should either Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev withdraw from the UFC 280 main event. 'The Great' put his hand up to be the replacement fighter after his shutout performance against Max Holloway in his most recent title defense.

'The Last Stylebender', meanwhile, is preparing for an entirely different challenge. Adesanya is getting ready to face off against Alex Pereira, the only man in combat sports to hold two victories over the middleweight champion and to have knocked him out. Although the defeats took place in kickboxing, as opposed to MMA, many fans are jumping aboard the 'Poatan' train.

Both Volkanovski and Adesanya are training at City Kickboxing in New Zealand. A video has now emerged of Volkanovski briefly securing a takedown on Adesanya. The middleweight champion appeared to attempt a flying triangle, which Volkanovski quickly turned into a successful takedown.

"P4P Number 1 & 2 for a reason."

Watch the video below:

The size difference between Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanvski is stark. But as 'The Great' has previously stated, he's never allowed his height to stop him from being successful, and that is exactly why the Australian is the pound-for-pound number one UFC fighter.

Israel Adesanya's training methods mocked by Alex Pereira ahead of clash

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira are preparing to square off at UFC 281 at the world-famous Madison Square Garden. A video showcasing the current champion's training methods has been released, showing 'The Last Stylebender' focusing on improving his reaction time.

Watch the video below:

A segment of the video shows Adesanya training while using tennis balls, with the Nigerian-New Zealander being forced to dodge them as they are being thrown at him.

'Poatan' took to Instagram to post a video mocking the middleweight champion.

"Training with a tennis ball is easy! I want to see him train boxing on top of a hoverboard."

Watch the video below:

