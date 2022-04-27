Watch: Israel Adesanya and Michael 'Venom' Page discuss striking techniques in London

Israel Adesanya and Michael 'Venom' Page are two of the biggest names in the world of combat sports. The pair were recently seen hanging out together in London during Adesanya's ongoing world tour.

The UFC middleweight champion and the No.1-ranked Bellator welterweight were seen discussing striking techniques in a video uploaded by the Nigerian-New Zealander.

'The Last Stylebender' explained how he uses feints to set up significant strikes during fights. Page listened intently as Adesanya revealed the tricks of his trade.

Page then spoke about how some fighters wear bigger gloves and keep their hands close to their faces during bouts to feel what Adesanya claimed is a "false" sense of security.

Check out their interaction in the video below:

Page exacted revenge over Brazilian fighter Douglas Lima during their rematch at Bellator 267 last October. After losing via TKO in their first fight, Page emerged victorious in the rematch via split decision.

Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, successfully defended the middleweight title in his rematch with Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 in February. The No.3-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC got his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Israel Adesanya is expected to defend his title against Jared Cannonier next. 'The Killa Gorilla' knocked out Derek Brunson in what was widely billed as a title eliminator at UFC 271 and called out the champ.

After competing in the headliner at the same event, Adesanya seemingly accepted Cannonier's challenge.

Jared Cannonier claims Israel Adesanya will be forced to shift from usual strategy in potential title clash

During a recent interaction with Helen Yee, Cannonier claimed that he'll prove to be Adesanya's toughest challenge to date when they share the octagon in the future.

Breaking down a potential fight against Adesanya, Cannonier said that 'The Last Stylebender' will have to adopt a different strategy against him. He explained that his prolific striking, combined with knockout power, will pose a threat that Adesanya has never dealt with previously.

For that reason, the middleweight contender believes the titleholder will not show off his striking as much he's done in his last few fights. Cannonier said:

"I feel like he’s going to have to change his approach, that’s for sure. He’s not going to be style-bending in there because I plan on neutralizing his game and imposing minds like I do with any and everybody..."

Catch Cannonier's prediction in the video below:

