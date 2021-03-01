Watch: Israel Adesanya's career is reviewed in thrilling new UFC 259 promo

Israel Adesanya’s career highlights have been put forth in a beautiful video ahead of his all-important Light heavyweight title matchup at UFC 259 on March 6th, 2021.

The Last Stylebender’s MMA career highlights have been condensed into a promo video put forth via BT Sport’s YouTube channel. The crux of the video is described by the phrase in its title – ‘We Slay Monsters’ – alluding to Adesanya taking on the biggest challenges he comes across in combat sports. Fans can watch the thrilling UFC 259 promo video below –

The video starts with Israel Adesanya’s UFC debut matchup, one in which he impressively defeated Rob Wilkinson via a second-round TKO at UFC 221 in February 2018. This was followed by Adesanya masterfully besting his next opponents, Marvin Vettori and Brad Tavares.

Additionally, Israel Adesanya’s rivalry against perennial Middleweight contender, Derek Brunson, has also been highlighted in the video. The current 185 lbs Champion spectacularly beat Brunson via first-round TKO at UFC 230 in November 2018.

Furthermore, the Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva matchup, which transpired at UFC 234 in February 2019, was also featured in the video. Adesanya defeated his idol, the legendary Spider, via unanimous decision in a three-round technical striking masterpiece.

Israel Adesanya then went on to face UFC mainstay Kelvin Gastelum for the interim UFC Middleweight title at UFC 236 in April 2019. This matchup is widely regarded as The Last Stylebender’s toughest fight in the UFC’s famed octagon thus far. It witnessed him overcome adversity to beat Gastelum via unanimous decision and win the title. This fight too was featured in the promo video.

Up next, was Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker that transpired at UFC 243 in October 2019. Adesanya defeated Whittaker via a second-round KO, successfully unified the UFC Middleweight title, and cemented himself as the true undisputed king of the middleweights.

Also featured in the video were Israel Adesanya’s final two fights. The first one was his unanimous decision win over Yoel Romero at UFC 248 in March 2020 and the second was his brilliant second-round TKO victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 253 in September 2020.

Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz – Slaying monsters

Israel Adesanya (left); Jan Blachowicz (right)

The UFC 259 promo video put forth by BT Sport also emphasized that UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya doesn’t shy away from taking on the most dangerous challenges out there. The Last Stylebender is presented as a superstar who slays monsters.

On that note, reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz’s monstrous KO power is also displayed in the video. Whether or not Israel Adesanya can overcome this and beat Blachowicz to win the UFC Light Heavyweight title at UFC 259, remains to be seen.

Three years after his UFC debut Israel Adesanya is yet to meet his match.



After storming the 185lb division @Stylebender has history in his sights - becoming the fastest UFC Champ-Champ ever! 🏆🏆



Only Polish Power stands in his way..#UFC259 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/SDZ2FSnL2P — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 28, 2021