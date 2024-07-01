Watch Israel Adesanya's live reaction to Alex Pereira knocking Jiri Prochazka out at UFC 303: "Damn, that's bad"

Israel Adesanya recently shared his live reaction to Alex Pereira knocking out Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303. The pay-per-view event took place on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the final moments of the first round, Pereira dropped Prochazka, but the bell saved the challenger. The Brazilian champion wasted little time in dropping his Czech counterpart with a vicious head kick in the second round. 'Poatan' then went for some follow-up punches, which forced referee Herb Dean to intervene and stop the fight.

Adesanya recently posted a video of himself and his friends watching UFC 303 on his YouTube channel. The Nigerian-born Kiwi reacted to Pereira's incredible head kick, saying:

''Damn, that's bad. Oh it's bad, damn. This card was cursed.''

Pereira and Adesanya have engaged in four fights across combat sports, twice in mixed martial arts and twice in kickboxing. 'Poatan' has a 3-1 career record against 'The Last Stylebender' after defeating him twice in kickboxing and then giving Adesanya his first middleweight loss at UFC 281.

In UFC 287, Adesanya overcame the Brazilian with a decisive second-round knockout to become the first-ever two-time middleweight champion in UFC history.

During the post-fight interview at UFC 295, Pereira called out Adesanya to move up to 205 pounds and offered him a crack at the light heavyweight title. Adesanya, who has been on a layoff since losing to Sean Strickland, stated that he is not interested in facing Pereira again.

However, when UFC CEO Dana White was asked at the UFC 303 post-fight press conference about a potential trilogy between the two, he said:

''They are still at the top of their game. You could. I mean, who wouldn't want to see the fight? They're great fights."

Israel Adesanya reminds fans of his win over Alex Pereira following UFC 303

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya share one of the greatest rivalries in combat sports history, and it appears there's no love lost.

'The Last Stylebender' currently has the sole victory over Pereira in the promotion with a thrilling finish at UFC 287. After 'Poatan's' victory at UFC 303, Adesanya took to X and posted an edited video of his KO win over the reigning light heavyweight champion. He wrote:

"Chama"

