"That was violent!" - Watch Israel Adesanya's real-time reaction to UFC 275 headliners, Joanna Jedrzejczyk's retirement 

Israel Adesanya had a watch-party at his house for UFC 275 and it looks as though 'The Last Stylebender', along with all the fans watching, thoroughly enjoyed the rollercoster pay-per-view.

Adesanya was overjoyed to see Aussie welterweights Jack Della Maddalena and Jake Mathews deliver statement-making wins. He couldn’t help but marvel at the way Zhang Weili dismantled Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and how Taila Santos controlled Valentina Shevchenko on the ground.

The middleweight king was clearly in awe of the headlining light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka as well. Nevertheless, the most shocking moment of the night came in the highly anticipated strawweight rematch between Weili and Jedrzejczyk.

Moments after Weili's incredible knockout, Adesanya said:

"Wow. Ohh! That was violent. That was violent. That was violent."

Watch Israel Adesanya's live reaction to UFC 275 below:

Reacting to the co-main event between Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos, Adesanya admitted that he was unsure how the fight was scored in Shevchenko's favor. The flyweight queen struggled against the Brazilian contender, but managed to come away with a split decision win in the end.

During the main event, Adesanya's frustrations at Jiri Prochazka's repeated use of flying knees were apparent. The bout was a back-and-forth affair, with both fighters making numerous ill-advised decisions throughout. In the final round, Prochazka locked in a rear-naked choke submission to become the new champion at 205 pounds.

Adesanya was seemingly backing Prochazka to win, and looked elated upon witnessing the fight-ending sequence.

Israel Adesanya supports Joanna Jedrzejczyk's decision to retire

The most emotional moment of UFC 275 came shortly after Zhang Weili knocked out Joanna Jedrzejczyk with a scintillating spinning backfist. Jedrzejczyk, once a dominant force atop the strawweight division, announced her retirement in her post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



@JoannaMMA leaves the gloves in the Octagon and calls it a career. Thank you JJ! Joanna Champ. Joanna Queen. Joanna Legend.@JoannaMMA leaves the gloves in the Octagon and calls it a career. Thank you JJ! #UFC275 Joanna Champ. Joanna Queen. Joanna Legend. ❤️🇵🇱 @JoannaMMA leaves the gloves in the Octagon and calls it a career. Thank you JJ! #UFC275 https://t.co/Smm5D9OIlb

After the Polish star's tear-jerking interview, Israel Adesanya praised Jedrzejczyk for her incredible career and asserted that he understands why she is hanging up her gloves.

"Joanna, appreciate you and I get it. It's been a long time in the game, go live your life and enjoy yourself, you deserve it."

At the height of her powers, Jedrzejczyk was one of the most dominant champions the sport has ever seen. After beating Carla Esparza and winning the UFC strawweight title back in 2015, the Pole racked up five title defenses before she was dethroned by Rose Namajunas.

In 2020, Jedrzejczyk and fellow former strawweight champion Weili Zhang delivered an incredible title fight, which went on to win the 'Fight of the Year' award. It is the only women's bout in UFC history to win the accolade.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far