Watch: Israel Adesanya's shocked expression as he almost knocks out coach Carl Van Roon accidentally 

A video documenting a KO close call involving UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has been making the rounds online.

Adesanya's coach and head honcho at the Van Roon Martial Arts gym in Auckland, Carl Van Roon, recently posted a video that saw him almost get knocked out by 'The Last Stylebender'.

The duo can be seen working on Adesanya's striking in the video. The 32-year-old, mimicking his coach's actions, almost landed a wheel kick to the back of Van Roon's head, missing the target by nothing more than a whisker.

The middleweight kingpin, shocked by what had just happened, went on to apologise to his coach profusely, who laughed the incident off, displaying a great working relationship between the two and a great deal of sportsmanship.

Adesanya is one of the heaviest hitters and the most adept striker in the middleweight division, if not the entire promotion. Van Roon recently took to Instagram to share footage of the incident with the MMA faithful.

Check out Carl Van Roon's post on Instagram below:

"[Israel Adesanya] almost knocks me out. It’s always fun training with this guy."

Van Roon has been working with Adesanya as he inches closer to his upcoming bout against Jared Cannonier. The two are scheduled to collide in the headliner of UFC 276. The action is set to unfold at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on July 2.

Israel Adesanya hilariously previews his upcoming fight against Jared Cannonier

Merely weeks ahead of his highly anticipated clash against Jared Cannonier, Israel Adesanya offered fans some insight into his mindset.

Oozing confidence, the Nigerian-born middleweight took to social media to reveal how he expects the fight against 'The Killa Gorilla' to take place. Entertaining fans with a hilarious pun, Adesanya declared that the fight was going to be easy.

"Izzy Money."

Israel Adesanya is currently riding a two-fight win streak, with his most recent loss coming at the hands of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, which was fought at light heavyweight.

The Kiwi most recently dismantled former foe Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 by outperforming him over the course of five rounds to walk away with a unanimous decision win.

Jared Cannonier, on the other hand, is also on a two-fight winning streak and is 4-1 in his last five fights. He is coming off a decisive victory against Derek Brunson, recording a second-round finish on the same card as Adesanya and Whittaker.

