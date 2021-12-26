Watch: Israel Adesanya surprises fans with doorstep delivery of merchandise ahead of Christmas

Israel Adesanya gave some lucky fans an unforgettable Christmas moment when he personally delivered merchandise to their doorsteps.

The UFC middleweight champion paid fans a visit "to celebrate" Australian sports brand Engage's arrival in New Zealand. During an episode of Adesanya's YouTube vlog, the MMA superstar said:

"I just want to tell you, for my fellow Kiwis that Engage is finally shipping directly from New Zealand finally. I know you guys have been waiting a long time for this because sometimes, you order, you have to wait, especially in these COVID times. You'd have to wait a couple of weeks for shipping to get over here. But now we're shipping directly from Auckland, New Zealand, so to celebrate, we've got some orders right here from some kids and I'm going to deliver them myself, first hand, in the flesh."

'The Last Stylebender' is in a giving mood this holiday season as he did his best Santa Claus impersonation. On top of the surprise meet-and-greet, Adesanya gave the fortunate fans a free t-shirt as well as some autographed MMA training gloves.

Check out Israel Adesanya's Christmas surprise for fans:

Israel Adesanya brings back a familiar face for his rematch with Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya might be in a jolly mood, but the holiday season didn't get in the way of his camp. In the same vlog episode, Adesanya gave his followers a sneak peak of what his training camp is like.

The UFC middleweight champ shared footage of his training session at Van Roon Martial Arts (VRMA) – an ally gym of City Kickboxing. The gym's head coach is Carl Van Roon, a multiple-time taekwondo world champion.

Van Roon was involved in training Adesanya for his title-winning performance against then-champion Robert Whittaker in 2019. With UFC 271 looming in the background, Adesanya brought Van Roon back into the fold. In the vlog, the VRMA head coach said:

"It's my pleasure to work with people who are so passionate about their craft and their in the top level, but they're still humble and learning and open."

