WATCH: Jackie Buntan, Bryan Popejoy show how to use angles in setting up multi-level combinations

ONE strawweight Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan and her coach, Boxing Works founder Bryan Popejoy, recently released a comprehensive instructional volume.

The series of videos will comprise valuable insights and techniques that can be useful to both practitioners and hobbyists alike.

The two posted a sample technique on Instagram:

"I am beyond excited to announce that the launch of the next full length instructional volume to hit the Warrior Marketplace is with none other than globally renowned striking coach and head honcho at the phenomenal @boxingworks gym in Los Angeles @bryanpopejoy 🤯😍🔥🥋"

In the video, Jackie Buntan's coach, Bryan Popejoy, explained how cutting angles can be highly beneficial in Muay Thai:

"So what we're working is just being able to go from offense, in this case, very simple bread and butter one-two, as the opponent steps in, especially if, say, it's a real come forward maybe, Muay Khao [offensive]-type clinch fighter who's trying to attach, we're just taking a little side step. Then off the side step, using either a body kick from the front leg or stepping through a little deeper and then catching a little bit of a leg kick to the outside."

What Jackie Buntan and her coach devised here is the perfect matador-esque counterattack to forward-moving aggressive fighters.

The 1-2 set-up to entice the opponent to move forward aggressively then make a subtle sidestep to find a vulnerable angle to land either punches or kicks is pure genius. Buntan's fellow ONE Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison would be proud.

At the moment, no official fights are linked to Jackie Buntan yet. She was briefly linked to a world title rematch with ONE strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14 last month.

The Filipino-American, however, pulled out due to personal and family reasons. She was then replaced by ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Helen Rodrigues