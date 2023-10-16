WATCH: Jackie Buntan keeping herself sharp against atomweight kickboxing champ Janet Todd

Jackie Buntan was seen sharpening her tools with ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd.

Buntan made her ONE Championship debut in February 2021 and won her first three fights. In April 2022, she fought Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title, with Sundell emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

Since then, Jackie Buntan has been extra motivated to avenge her loss against Smilla Sundell to obtain ONE gold. The 26-year-old recently shared a video on Instagram of her evolving as a fighter by training with one of the best female strikers on the ONE roster, Janet Todd.

The social media post was captioned:

“It’s pure 🍯 @infightstyle”

Fans filled the comment section with praise and excitement, including the following people:

Following her loss against Smilla Sundell, Jackie Buntan got back on track with wins against Amber Kitchen and Diandra Martin. Buntan’s turnaround led to another world title shot against Sundell, initially scheduled for ONE Fight Night 14.

Unfortunately, Buntan had personal issues within her family that led to her pulling out.

As for Janet Todd, the 37-year-old American holds promotional records of 4-2 in Muay Thai and 3-0 in kickboxing. She last fought on March 24 in a unification bout against the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Todd held the interim world title while Rodrigues was inactive. After returning from a two-and-a-half year layoff, the Brazillian regained undisputed status with a unanimous decision win at ONE Fight Night 8.

It’s unclear who Todd will defend her atomweight kickboxing world title against next.