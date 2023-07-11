WATCH: Jackie Buntan shows ruthless aggression in throwback clip against Amber Kitchen

After producing three consecutive victories inside the Circle, Jackie Buntan suffered her first setback under the ONE Championship banner in April last year.

Facing off with Smilla Sundell for the inaugural women’s strawweight Muay Thai, Buntan lost a decision at ONE 156 but has responded impressively.

Securing consecutive back-to-back victories, the American-Filipino contender has bounced back to the top as she chases down a rematch with the world champion.

Against Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 and Amber Kitchen at ONE on Prime Video 5, the 26-year olds lightning-fast boxing combinations proved to be far too much for her opponents.

Though her first-round finish against Martin in Broomfield, Colorado, may be her best highlight to date inside the Circle, Buntan’s performance against Kitchen was just as impressive.

Getting herself back in the win column after her loss to Sundell, she put the pressure on the Brit and backed her up with combinations that found a home and sent her opponent to the canvas.

ONE Championship recently posted a highlight reel clip on Instagram, demonstrating the lightning-fast hands of Jackie Buntan that she used to drop Amber Kitchen back in December.

“Jackie Buntan is looking unstoppable 😤 Is the American star ready for another World Title shot? 🥊 @jackiebuntan”

Buntan responded in the comments below the post, agreeing with the statement posted in the caption:

“🔥 yes”

User @papaafilado agreed with Buntan, posting:

“Jackie is more than ready, she’s on fire 🔥 🔥🔥”

@dtaylor2111111 praised the striker but pumped the brakes on a rematch with the world champion:

“She’s terrific. Great fighter. Not ready for Smilla.”

