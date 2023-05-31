WATCH: Jake Paul buys whopping 16-million-dollar house, lays out plans for modification

Jake Paul has recently made an extravagant investment by purchasing a mansion worth a staggering $16 million in the enchanting region of Dorado, Puerto Rico.

He has acquired this remarkable property and revealed his ambitious intentions to undertake significant modifications and improvements to transform it into a truly remarkable masterpiece.

As reported by TMZ, the YouTuber turned boxer has recently acquired a magnificent property from former basketball star Yadier Molina. This impressive two-story mansion spans a wide 12,800 square feet and boasts eight remarkable bedrooms and bathrooms. Beyond the lavish living spaces, the house offers a fitness room, a luxurious swimming pool, a captivating games room, and even an elevator for added convenience.

Furthermore, the property includes a spacious six-car garage to accommodate Jake Paul's automotive collection. The Ohio native's luxurious abode also consists of a state-of-the-art music studio and a captivating man cave situated on the lower floors. With his discerning taste for entertainment, Paul intends to augment this inviting space by introducing a poker table that will complement the existing billiards table and an assortment of arcade games.

Check out 'The Problem Child's' house tour video below:

Jake Paul lashes out at Conor McGregor

Jake Paul has responded to Conor McGregor's prediction of Nate Diaz's victory in their upcoming professional boxing match. McGregor chose Diaz as the likely winner in their bout, prompting 'The Problem Child' to take a good-natured jab at McGregor. Scheduled for August 5, 2023, the highly anticipated clash between Paul and MMA veteran Diaz has sparked a rivalry between the fighters.

During an interview with Matchroom Boxing, Conor McGregor expressed his belief that Nate Diaz would emerge victorious in his upcoming fight. Adding fuel to the fire, 'The Notorious' further disparaged Paul by referring to him as a "donkey."

During an episode of Logan Paul's popular IMPAULSIVE podcast, Jake Paul responded fiercely to the former two-division UFC champion's comments. Drawing attention to McGregor's inability to secure a knockout against Diaz in their past encounters, Paul confidently pledged to deliver a knockout blow to Diaz in their upcoming bout:

"Guess what, Conor? I'll beat the f**king f**k out of you. And you can't box as good as me. And I'm gonna do to Nate what you couldn't, which is knock him the f**k out."

Check out Paul's entire remarks below (from 27:17 onwards):

