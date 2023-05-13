Watch: Jake Paul looking sharp and strong on the pads ahead of Nate Diaz fight - 'They are all my sons'

Jake Paul called out his past opponents after sharing footage of himself hitting pads.

On August 5, ‘The Problem Child’ returns to the boxing ring for the first time since losing against Tommy Fury. Paul looks to bounce back with a win against UFC legend Nate Diaz in an eight-round bout. Ahead of his return, the YouTuber-turned-fighter posted a video on Twitter of himself training, with the caption saying:

“They are all my sons. Every single one has tasted the canvas. Use my name, use my opponents, use my blueprint. But you will never be me.”

Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020 after winning his lone amateur bout. He took out a YouTuber (AnEsonGib) and a former NBA player (Nate Robinson) before starting his rivalry with retired MMA fighters.

‘The Problem Child’ extended his professional boxing record to 6-0 with wins against Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley x2, and Anderson Silva. On February 26, the former YouTuber had his momentum halted with a split decision loss against Fury.

The 26-year-old looks to silence the doubters by taking out Nate Diaz. The Stockton native last fought in September 2022, defeating Tony Ferguson in the UFC. He decided to part ways with the promotion to pursue other opportunities, leading to his upcoming boxing match on August 5.

Watch Jake Paul's latest training video below:

KSI plans to ruin Jake Paul’s career, calls out ‘The Problem Child’ for not wanting to fight

Jake Paul has a longstanding rivalry with KSI (1-0), another superstar in the influencer boxing scene. The former YouTubers-turned-boxers have been on a collision course for a future fight that seems inevitable. During an interview with Seconds Out, KSI had this to say about his future in boxing:

“I think Joe Fournier is up there, but I think Tommy Fury is a tougher opponent. That's why, once I destroy Joe Fournier, I'm going to get through to Tommy Fury. Destroy him, and then s*** on Jake Paul's entire boxing career... It's just BS, he doesn't want [the fight]."

Before worrying about what’s next, KSI has to emerge victorious on May 13. The YouTuber has been matched up against Joe Fournier, who holds a professional boxing record of 9-0. The 180-pound matchup goes down in the main event of MF & DAZN X Series 7: KSI vs. Joe Fournier.

