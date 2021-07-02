Watch: Jake Paul posts throwback video remembering late bodyguard 'Shadow' on latter's birthday

YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul's close friend, confidante, and personal security guard Shamir Bolivar, a.k.a 'Shadow,' passed away recently on April 7, 2021.

The passing of 'Shadow' deeply impacted 'The Problem Child' as the two were very close. Shamir Bolivar was always a part of Jake Paul's entourage.

Remembering 'Shadow' on what would have been his 46th birthday, Jake Paul posted a throwback video that showed him running as part of his fitness training and Shamir Bolivar recording the run while riding a bike.

Shadow would’ve turned 46 today…



We all miss you💔 pic.twitter.com/gCihCetZfO — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 28, 2021

Jake Paul made donations to help Shamir Bolivar's wife and children

Shamir Bolivar is survived by his wife Christina and four children. A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help support the family through the tough time.

According to the campaign's donator details, Jake Paul gave $10,000 towards the cause to help the family take care of themselves and preserve Bolivar's company Shadow Security Group that he built from scratch.

This is not the only way Jake Paul chose to honor the memory of 'Shadow.' First, he posted a lengthy and emotional tribute on Instagram days after Bolivar's passing.

After that, Jake Paul dedicated his April 17 fight against Ben Askren to 'Shadow.' In the official press conference and face-offs leading up to the bout, the former Disney star said that this fight meant a lot to him because he was going to win this one for 'Shadow.'

"It's a shock to all of us in the team and it has deeply affected us, and it is just hard without him. When you're with someone every single day, and you live with them. He was a father figure to me in many ways and had my back 24x7. He is gone now and I have never experienced something like that before. But he would want me to go out there and knock this guy out. He predicted a first-round knockout - in two minutes and 28 seconds - and for some reason, I think that's gonna happen. I wish he was here, but he will be here in spirit, and I think a lot of the emotions will sort of hit me after the fight, because I have been sort of trying to suppress it to stay strong," Jake Paul said in another media scrum ahead of the fight.

