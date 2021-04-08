Who is Shamir Bolivar, Jake Paul's former bodyguard who just passed away?

Jake Paul's former bodyguard Shamir Bolivar recently passed away. Along with his loved ones, the entire security industry is grieving the loss. Bolivar was born in 1975 and died on Wednesday at the age of just 46.

*SERIOUS* Jake Paul’s security guard Shamir Bolivar has passed away. Jake posted on his Instagram story a series of broken hearts. pic.twitter.com/TiRrlScHNq — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 8, 2021

Shamir Bolivar was the CEO of Shadow Group Security and had previously worked with celebrities like Youtuber Jake Paul and rapper 6ix9ine. After his death, Jake Paul posted a series of broken hearts on his Instagram story.

Alphalion Professional Protection Services L.L.C, a security service based out of Maryland, revealed news of Bolivar's death. Grieving his passing, they wrote on their official Facebook page -

"It's with a heavy heart and deepest condolences that we at AlphaLion must say farewell to A Friend, A Brother, A Mentor and all around a great human being; Shamir Bolivar @the_shadow_group .You have been the key of inspiration to so many who strive to become one of the elite amongst the Shadows and keep watch over those under our care. We pray peace for you, your wife & children and family as you transition into your eternal resting place to forever keep watch from the shadows. Your spirit and vision will forever live on in our hearts and actions!! We love you brother..Rest In Peace. SHADOW FOREVER"

The news was also confirmed by Arthur G. Dupoux, the Executive Protection Service Manager in Miami, Florida. Sharing his sadness, Dupoux said -

"R.I.P. to a LEGEND in the Security industry...Shamir "Shadow" Bolivar. My deepest condolences to your family...May they find peace and comfort in the Lord during their difficult time. May your Shadow always watch our six. Rest Easy King."

Jake Paul's next fight

Jake Paul will soon face his first opponent from the world of combat sports in a professional boxing bout. The Youtuber turned professional boxer will take on former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

The bout will be contested on the 17th of April in an eight-round fight. The pair will be using 10-ounce gloves when they enter the ring under the Triller Fight Club banner. Jake Paul currently holds a 2-0 professional record, which includes a spectacular knockout of former star Nate Robinson.