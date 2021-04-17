"This one's for Shadow" - Jake Paul dedicates Ben Askren fight to his late bodyguard Shamir Bolivar

Jake Paul's personal security partner and close friend 'The Shadow' Shamir Bolivar recently passed away at the age of 46.

Following the news of Bolivar's death, Jake Paul posted a series of broken hearts on his Instagram story along with several other members of his team who also paid tribute on their own social media platforms.

Ahead of his much-anticipated eight-round boxing match with Ben Askren, Jake Paul decided to dedicate the fight to Shamir Bolivar. 'The Problem Child' spoke about it during the weigh-ins and face-off ceremony of the event.

"This one means a lot to me. This one's for Shadow," Jake Paul said in the post-weigh-in interview.

Shamir 'The Shadow' Bolivar was a celebrity security personnel and had worked closely with YouTuber Jake Paul, rapper 6ix9ine, and several others. He was the CEO of The Shadow Group Security for over 14 years from January 2007 until his death.

News of his passing was first shared on Facebook by fellow security firm Alphalion Professional Protection Services L.L.C.

"It's is with a heavy heart and deepest condolences that we at AlphaLion must say farewell to A Friend, A Brother, A Mentor and all around a great human being; Shamir Bolivar @the_shadow_group .You have been the key of inspiration to so many who strive to become one of the elite amongst the Shadows and keep watch over those under our care."

"We pray peace for you, your wife & children and family as you transition into your eternal resting place to forever keep watch from the shadows. Your spirit and vision will forever live on in our hearts and actions!! We love you brother.. Rest In Peace."

Jake Paul paid tribute to Bolivar in a lengthy and emotional message on Instagram, thanking 'The Shadow' for everything.

'The Shadow' had predicted a KO win for Jake Paul

The interviewer brought up how Shamir Bolivar had predicted a first-round knockout win for Jake Paul and asked if the YouTuber-turned-boxer was sticking to that claim.

"We'll see. But I don't think he makes it out of two rounds. I mean, look at the guy. He's got a beer belly. Clearly didn't take training camp seriously. Look, we all did the talking, we did the entertainment sh*t. But now is time to let the fist fly."

Jake Paul will be facing Ben Askren on Saturday, April 17, 2021 in an eight-round boxing match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Jake Paul weighed in at 190.5 pounds for the bout, while Ben Askren came in at 191 pounds.