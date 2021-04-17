'We're trying to have some f***ing fun over here' - Ben Askren defends his decision to fight Jake Paul

Ben Askren has defended his decision to fight Jake Paul, seemingly calling-out an individual who he (Askren) seemingly believes is a detractor of the matchup.

Former UFC star and retired MMA fighter Ben Askren took to his official social media account and responded to a tweet that contained a write-up about Askren’s upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul.

The write-up purportedly postulated the pros and cons of the fight and how it affects the combat sports world. Funky responded to the tweet, which contained a link to an article, and criticized the individual:

We’re trying to have some fucking fun over here. Get out of here with the holier that though shit. Beat it loser https://t.co/Tz1pSPr2ai — Funky (@Benaskren) April 16, 2021

In response to the tweet and the write-up that criticized Ben Askren’s fight against Jake Paul, Askren tweeted back and shut down the individual. Askren suggested that he and everyone else associated with his fight against Jake Paul are simply trying to have some fun. Askren then jibed at the individual’s alleged holier than thou approach to the fight and referred to the author as a “loser."

The vast majority of combat sports fans and experts have expressed mixed views regarding the Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul fight during the lead-up to the event. On one hand, some have strongly condemned the matchup and claimed that the fight between Askren and Paul is an insult to boxing and combat sports as a whole.

Certain detractors of this fight opine that pitting an experienced combat sports athlete like Ben Askren against a YouTube and internet superstar like Jake Paul is an attack on the sanctity of the fight game. Some feel that neither Askren nor Paul deserve a main event booking in the professional boxing world, as Askren has never competed in the sport prior to this and Paul is just a beginner at 2-0.

On the other hand, proponents of this fight argue that the matchup makes sense due to its entertainment value. This hypothesis has been stressed upon by both Askren and Paul’s fans. They cite the fact that the fight has generated a considerable amount of buzz in the combat sports community and in the mainstream media as well.

Ben Askren aims to drag Jake Paul into deep waters

Ben Askren is a highly accomplished former MMA fighter

Social media influencer and up-and-coming professional boxer Jake Paul has vowed to KO Ben Askren in their upcoming fight. Similarly, Askren has also promised to knock Paul out. While Paul has indicated that he’ll be hunting for an early KO, Askren has emphasized that he aims to take his foe into deep waters and secure a late TKO stoppage win.

Ben Askren will fight Jake Paul in an eight-round professional boxing bout at the Triller Fight Club event on April 17th, 2021. The fight will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.