Watch: Jake Paul's robot 'The Problem Bot' displays videos of Tyron Woodley getting knocked out repeatedly

Jake Paul is 3-0 as a professional boxer. Despite being relatively new to the sport, ‘The Problem Child’ has earned widespread praise not only for his fighting skills, but also for using innovative fight promotion tactics such as ‘The Problem Bot’.

'The Problem Bot' is Jake Paul’s official boxing mascot and first appeared before his fight against Ben Askren earlier this year.

'The Problem Bot' has screens on its torso – something that has come into play in a major way ahead of Jake Paul’s upcoming fight against Tyron Woodley.

As featured in a video tweeted by Ariel Helwani, the screens on the robot’s torso were playing videos of Woodley getting knocked out. The clips played on a loop, showing Woodley getting KO’d by Nate Marquardt.

Look who it is! … and look at the clip that is playing on a loop on his chest. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/uCYs8sIbBy — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 28, 2021

Jake Paul takes a jibe at Tyron Woodley’s lone KO loss

Jake Paul has seemingly done his homework and is leaving no stone unturned ahead of his fight against Tyron Woodley.

With the mental warfare reaching a crescendo ahead of their clash, Jake Paul utilized 'The Problem Bot' to repeatedly play videos of Woodley getting KO'd.

Back when Woodley held the UFC welterweight title, he'd been noticeably offended by the UFC using a video clip of him getting KO'd by Marquardt to promote a fight featuring the former Strikeforce welterweight champion.

wow really? Show what I did 2 Koscheck, Condit, Kim, Lawler, Daley, Hieron. The disrespect! Also tell about the TRT exemption — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) September 21, 2016

Woodley has only suffered two KO/TKO losses in his MMA career. His second and most recent KO/TKO loss was a fifth-round TKO defeat against Colby Covington at UFC Vegas 11 last September. Woodley was unable to continue after hurting his ribs.

Meanwhile, Woodley’s first KO/TKO loss witnessed him get out-struck and viciously KO’d. Woodley was beaten by Nate Marquardt via fourth-round KO at Strikeforce: Rockhold vs. Kennedy on July 14, 2012. The fight was for the vacant Strikeforce welterweight title and was the only time Woodley got KO’d in his MMA career.

Woodley was released from the UFC earlier this year and is now set to make his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul. The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match will take place later today.

