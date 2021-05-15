Watch: Jake Paul tells Chael Sonnen that a potential boxing showdown with Kamaru Usman is in the works

YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul has claimed that a potential boxing match with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is in the works.

The 24-year-old has relentlessly attacked UFC fighters on social media and has tried to secure high-profile fights since making his boxing debut.

In a recent interview with Chael Sonnen, Jake Paul claimed that Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz is currently in talks with UFC president Dana White to discuss a boxing match between the social media star and the welterweight champion.

Following Jake Paul's knockout win over Ben Askren in April, Dana White threatened to take legal action against Jake Paul and other celebrities for calling out UFC fighters.

While speaking to TMZ Sports ahead of his UFC 261 appearance in April, Kamaru Usman stated that he would be more interested in fighting Jake Paul than Conor McGregor.

Usman explained that he had been looking for an excuse to punish one of "these internet guys" and dismissed Jake Paul as a "Disney kid." The pair have exchanged social media jibes multiple times in the past few weeks.

However, Jake Paul's claim regarding a boxing match being in the works has not been backed by the UFC or Kamaru Usman's team.

The UFC is not interested in celebrity fights, wants Kamaru Usman to have a rematch with an old foe

Celebrity boxing matches have garnered a lot of attention in recent times. However, the UFC is the flag-bearer of the sport of MMA and employs some of the most elite mixed martial artists in the world.

UFC president Dana White clarified his stance on fighting business during UFC 261 post-fight press conference. When asked if the UFC will do business with Jake Paul, White stated that the division will only match up the best athletes with each other and will never venture into exhibition fights involving celebrities.

Fresh off the knockout win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, Kamaru Usman has talked about making another quick turnaround and defending his title multiple times in 2021.

In a recent interview with Adam Catterall of BT Sport, Dana White confirmed that a title fight rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington is in the works.

The pair last competed against each other at UFC 245 in a grueling battle of attrition that Usman won by a fifth-round TKO. However, Covington is the only fighter to present a formidable challenge to Usman during his 14-fight unbeaten run in the UFC.

The back-and-forth nature of the first fight has made the potential rematch a highly anticipated affair.