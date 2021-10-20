Watch: Jan Blachowicz summits a mountain in preparation for his fight against Glover Teixeira at UFC 267

Jan Blachowicz is set to defend his title against Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 267 on October 30.

As part of the preparation for his fight against the Brazilian veteran, Blachowicz recently climbed a mountain.

The Polish uploaded a video of his trek to his YouTube channel. In the clip, the 38-year-old revealed how climbing mountains became part of his training routine for his fights.

"I've always liked them [mountains]. More than 10 years back, I've started to incorporate them into my routine and I felt it really pays dividends. Now, I can't imagine my preparations without mountains. it's something that has to exist." [translated via YouTube captions]

Watch Jan Blachowicz's mountain climb below:

Jan Blachowicz and Corey Anderson go back-and-forth on Twitter

UFC light heavyweight king Jan Blachowicz recently put out a tweet questioning Corey Anderson's claim to be the best 205-pound fighter in the world right now.

"Hold up... So a guy who bolted from the UFC after I've slept him and almost made him retire, got a couple of wins in the 2nd league and claims he is the best? Maybe I've punched him to hard... No class in win or defeat Corey. There's levels to this."

Anderson responded by reminding the Polish behemoth of their first contest, in which he was dominated by 'Overtime' across three rounds.

"Let's not forget. What happened to you the 1st time I left you looking like elephant man. And you posted 'I need to go home and rethink my career'. Yeah I got knocked out in our 2nd fight (lucky punch?) but I made you my broad for 15 min straight nothing lucky about that.

Anderson and Blachowicz first crossed paths at UFC 191. The now-Bellator light heavyweight gave Blachowicz a rough time and dominated him throughout the 15-minute duration of the contest. The three judges scored the fight 30-25, 30-25 and 29-26 in the 32-year-old's favor.

Their second encounter took place last February. This time, it was Blachowicz who got the better of Anderson and knocked him out in the first round.

Darkty 🇵🇱🤴🏻 @Darkty_ @kakarot_ufc Corey "étoile de mer" Anderson pendant son deuxième combat contre Jan Blachowicz qu'il avait perdu @kakarot_ufc Corey "étoile de mer" Anderson pendant son deuxième combat contre Jan Blachowicz qu'il avait perdu https://t.co/zu8GKCHew0

Later, Blachowicz got a shot at the vacant light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes. The 38-year-old capitalized on the opportunity by finishing Reyes in the second round to become the new 205-pound champ.

