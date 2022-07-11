Watch: Janet Todd drops tall ‘Barbie’ Ekaterina Vandaryeva with a head kick

Janet Todd usually takes a methodical approach in fights, but she has no problems ending things in one strike.

The ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion has the chance to display that power again when she takes on Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim Muay Thai world title at ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash.

ONE 159 will be held on Friday, July 22, and will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Todd showed her one-hit power when she decimated Ekaterina Vandaryeva in their Muay Thai contest at ONE: Century Part I in October 2019. Ahead of ONE 159, ONE Championship decided to share that spectacular strike in what was Todd’s third straight win in the promotion.

ONE Championship posted on Instagram:

“CRITICAL HIT 😱 Will Janet Todd become a two-sport queen when she faces Lara Fernandez for the ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 159 on July 22? @jmcoakle."

Todd used a simple left jab to set up the roundhouse kick that sat Vandaryeva in the most harrowing of manners. ‘JT’ landed flush on the Belarusian’s jaw, making ‘Barbie’ do a quick dance before falling to the knockout loss.

Eddie Abasolo, a multi-time Muay Thai world champion, was in awe of Todd’s finishing ability and he put that admiration into words in the comments section.

“Janet is a beast!”

Janet Todd guns for two-sport world champion status

Janet Todd has a chance at history if she beats Fernandez come fight night.

The Boxing Works fighter could become a two-sport world champion in ONE Championship if she adds the ONE interim Muay Thai world title to her collection.

If her recent run of form is considered, Todd may very well be on that path. ‘JT’ has been near unstoppable, riding a six-fight winning streak across kickboxing and Muay Thai competitions.

Todd, who’s held the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship since February 2020, could join an exclusive list of athletes who held world titles across two sports.

Stamp Fairtex, whom Todd faced twice and beat once, previously held both the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles, making her the first and only female two-sport world champion in ONE Championship.

