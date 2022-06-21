Watch: Janet Todd's devastating finish of Ekaterina Vandaryeva pre-ONE 159 title bid

Janet Todd is one of the most technical and methodical strikers in ONE Championship, but the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion has no problems exploding for a one-strike kill.

Just look at what the American striker did to Ekaterina Vandaryeva at ONE: Century Part I in October 2019:

Todd and Vandaryeva had a couple of exchanges early in the second round, but not much damage was done to either fighter. Lulling Vandaryeva to a brief moment of calm, Todd threw a left jab and then shot a cracking right roundhouse kick that landed flush on the Belarusian’s jaw.

It was a brutal shot that had Vandaryeva shaken at first before she crashed down to the canvas in a heap. Vandaryeva tried her best to get back up but it was evident the fight was over and Todd, too, knew it was another win in her stellar ONE Championship tenure.

Todd’s win over Vandaryeva was also in the early stage of her impressive winning streak in ONE Championship. After losing her debut match against Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex, Todd went on a blistering six-fight winning streak. Her victory over Vandaryeva was the third win in that run.

Todd’s win over Vandaryeva was also the precursor to her title match against Stamp, a year after she failed in her bid to become the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion.

The rematch between Todd and Stamp was for the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title and ‘JT’ got her comeuppance, taking the decision win and the belt in February 2020.

Janet Todd aims for a second world title

Janet Todd plans to achieve double champ status when she takes on the debuting Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim Muay Thai world title at ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash. The event is set for July 22 and will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Boxing Works fighter could join an exclusive club that has, so far, five members. They are Martin Nguyen, Aung La N Sang, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Stamp, and Reinier de Ridder.

Fernandez, meanwhile, brings a wealth of experience in her ONE Championship debut. The Spanish striker holds a 40-13-3 record in Muay Thai and kickboxing and held the WBC Muay Thai flyweight and ISKA super featherweight titles.

