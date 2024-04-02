WATCH: Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru’s blistering onslaught that almost put Superlek away in Tokyo

Though he came up short in his ONE Championship debut, Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa nearly finished Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their instant classic at ONE 165.

Nine months after announcing his signing with the promotion, 'The Natural Born Crusher' stepped inside the ring at Ariake Arena for a ONE flyweight kickboxing title clash with the reigning and defending Superlek. Both fighters went toe-to-toe for five rounds, keeping the fans in attendance and those watching around the world on the edge of their seat.

Ultimately, 'The Kicking Machine' proved victorious, but not before Takeru nearly finished things with a vicious onslaught of strikes in the third round.

He may not have seen his hand raised, but the former three-division K-1 champion proved that he can hang with the absolute best in ONE Championship. Now, the question is, who will Takeru meet when he makes his highly anticipated return later this year?

Will Takeru finally step inside the Circle with Rodtang?

No official announcements have been made regarding Takeru's next appearance. Still, with ONE Championship planning a return to Japan, chances are we will see the kickboxing icon compete in his home country once again before long. As for who that will be again, there appears to be only one name on fans' minds — ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Takeru has been long-linked to a clash with 'The Iron Man' with fight fans regularly debating who they believe would come out on top.

For many years, the bout was nothing more than a pipedream for fight fans as the two warriors were under contract with separate promotions. But now, with Takeru and Rodtang both calling ONE Championship home, it's not a matter of if, but when 'The Iron Man' will finally square off with 'The Natural Born Crusher' on martial arts' biggest global stage.

