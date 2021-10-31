Watch: Javier Mendez demands 'Coach Day' present from Khabib Nurmagomedov in hilarious UFC 267 backstage exchange

Khabib Nurmagomedov was stumped when Javier Mendez demanded a 'coach day' present from him following the recently concluded UFC 267 event. In a hilarious backstage video released by the UFC, Mendez asked his former pupil to give him 72 roubles as a present on coach day.

Khabib Nurmagomedov had bewilderment written all over his face initially but he later came back with a hilarious response, claiming not just today but every day is 'coach day'. Mendez then forced Khabib to borrow money from a teammate and gift it to him as the pair embraced each other.

Khabib Nurmagomedov then jokingly asked Mendez to give him a gift as well since he's retired and also coaches fighters now. Mendez took out the same note that Khabib had handed him and gave it back to 'The Eagle' as they broke into laughter.

Check out the hilarious conversation between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez below:

UFC @ufc



Better not be empty handed like #UFC267 Today is Coach Day in Russia! 🇷🇺Better not be empty handed like @TeamKhabib Today is Coach Day in Russia! 🇷🇺Better not be empty handed like @TeamKhabib 😂 #UFC267 https://t.co/h5WY9Hh9Vy

"You are the best" - Khabib Nurmagomedov thanks Javier Mendez after teammates emerged victorious at UFC 267

Jokes aside, Khabib Nurmagomedov has massive respect for Javier Mendez's abilities as a coach. In his latest tweet following UFC 267, Nurmagomedov thanked Mendez for helping his teammates pick up wins at the event:

"Yesterday was our day. @akajav thank you so much, you are the best," Nurmagomedov wrote.

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib

thank you so much, you are the best 🤝



Вчера был наш день Альхамдулиллах. Yesterday was our day. @akajav thank you so much, you are the best 🤝Вчера был наш день Альхамдулиллах. instagram.com/p/CVsFtSaMZH5/… Yesterday was our day.@akajav thank you so much, you are the best 🤝Вчера был наш день Альхамдулиллах. instagram.com/p/CVsFtSaMZH5/…

Nurmagomedov recently hailed Javier Mendez as the more deserving coach of the year candidate despite fans rooting for 'The Eagle' to win the prestigious title. Khabib made it clear that he doesn't consider himself an experienced coach and credited all the success of fighters from the American Kickboxing Academy to Mendez:

"Honestly, being 'coach of the year', I don't like this. I don't like it because I have name, because I have hype, because of all these things, everybody calling me coach of the year but we have coach, his name is Javier Mendez. On his gym since 2010 and 2020, every year here someone champion... Last 10 years, he always have champions from his gym American Kickboxing Academy. With this team, with us, traveling and training with us, coaching, everywhere he stay with us and my opinion, Javier Mendez is coach of the year, not Khabib Nurmagomedov. I need 30 more years to become like him, like an experienced coach. Right now just one year ago I finished my career and this year I beginning little bit coaching and cornering my guys," Khabib Nurmagomedov said on the DC & RC podcast.

Check out the video below:

