WATCH: Jihin Radzuan is quick with her combinations in preparation for Ayaka Miura at ONE Fight Night 21

Fifth-ranked atomweight contender Jihin Radzuan is looking sharp as she prepares for his second fight in the span of four weeks.

On Friday, April 5, 'Shadow Cat' returns to the ring fresh off her scrap with Chihiro Sawada at ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8. This time, she faces submission specialist Ayaka Miura in a fight that could have serious implications title implications.

Radzuan has won four of her last six fights inside the Circle, with her only losses during that run coming against Sawada and the reigning ONE atomweight MMA queen, Stamp Fairtex. 'Shadow Cat' would love to get another crack at Stamp, but she'll have to go through Miura to get there.

That will be much easier said than done as 'Zombie' is coming off of big back-to-back wins against Meng Bo and Japanese fan favorite Itsuki Hirata.

Jihin Radzuan ready to snap Ayaka Miura's streak en route to potential title opportunity

Since signing with the promotion in 2019, Ayaka Miura has earned six wins inside the Circle, the most notable coming against her last two opponents, proving that the 33-year-old grappler is only getting better. Miura also carries with her an impressive 83% finish rate, dispatching five of her six challengers by way of submission.

As for Jihin Radzuan, the Maylasian sensation is not well known for her finishing ability, only boasting a 38% finish rate, but when push comes to shove, she can get the job done. She proved that much at ONE Friday Fights 35 last year when she submitted Jenelyn Olsim in the third round.

Will 'Shadow Cat' climb back into the win column and move one step closer to a ONE world title opportunity, or will Ayaka Miura pick up her third-straight win and establish herself as the next big contender in a loaded atomweight division?

ONE Championship fans in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 21 live and for free on Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 5.