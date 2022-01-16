Watch: Joanderson Brito effortlessly carries opponent Bill Algeo across the octagon and slams him down at UFC Fight Night

Joanderson Brito and Bill Algeo opened up the main card for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze. The fight lasted the entire 15-minute duration and ended in a unanimous decision victory for Algeo. The three judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28 in favor of 'Senor Perfecto'.

In an incredible display of strength, Brito picked up Algeo and effortlessly carried him across the octagon before slamming him to the ground in the first round of the fight.

You can watch the moment below:

After his victory over Joanderson Brito at UFC Vegas 46, Bill Algeo called out featherweight contender Giga Chikadze, who was fighting on the same card. In his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Algeo said:

"Are there any Giga fans out there? Go home! I want that skinny neck Biden voter. I want that Georgian who can't wrestle. Give me Giga!"

Watch his post-fight interview below:

With the victory, 'Senor Perfecto' successfully returned to the win column. He suffered a loss to Ricardo Lamas at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt in his last outing.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze saw the UFC kick off 2022 with a bang

After a month-long break, UFC delivered their first fight card of 2022 with UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze.

The fight card was headlined by a featherweight banger between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze. In the co-main event, Jake Collier and Chase Sherman threw down in a heavyweight showdown. The fight card also featured a flyweight bout between Brandon Royval and Rogerio Bantorin.

The UFC's second event of 2022, UFC 270, is set to go down next week. Francis Ngannou, the UFC heavyweight champion, and Ciryl Gane, the interim champion, are set to lock horns in a title-unification bout at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik