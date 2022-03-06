Watch: Joanna Jedrzejczyk roasts Colby Covington while placing her bet on UFC 272 main event

Joanna Jedrzejczyk took to Instagram to hilariously troll Colby Covington just hours before his big headline fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

Both Covington and Joanna have been at each other's throats recently due to comments made during interviews between the pair. The Pole will be routing her long-time ATT teammate Masvidal when the Octagon door closes on Saturday.

In a promotional post towards a betting company, the former UFC women's strawweight champion roasted the 34-year-old. She urged him to make better decisions, saying:

"Colby, my former teammate. I think you are an amazing athlete but you make terrible decisions. You say you are the king of Miami but look at your haircut. Look at your suit, kings don't wear suits like this. King's don't get kicked out of the gym. Man, you make terrible decisions. What's wrong with you, Colby?"

Jedrzejczyk then jokingly claimed the money she makes betting against him will be used to pay Paulino Hernandez - the man Covington allegedly failed to pay.

"Lucky me, I always make good decisions... [I will] bet on Jorge. And the money I would win, I will donate to the coach [that] you refused to pay. Colby, what's wrong with you?"

The humourous short clip was understandably met with love from the MMA community. Be sure to check out what Jedrzejczyk had to say about Covington in the video below.

What if Colby Covington wins?

The animosity surrounding this fight between Colby Covington and 'Gamebred' is so intense that the fallout could be career damaging.

If 'Chaos' manages to get his hand raised, he will once again push himself into title contention. He will be the frontrunner to face the winner of the reported fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

Losing here could stunt Jorge Masvidal's push for UFC gold. At 37 years of age, it could be the last time we see the American Top Team representative in high-pressure matchups.

A rematch with Nate Diaz and a long-awaited fight with Leon Edwards will always be on the table for the 50-fight veteran. However, losing to a bitter rival could signal the end of any hopes he has of a title run.

Edited by Aditya Singh