Watch: Joe Rogan tells Stephen Thompson about the nightmare reality show experience that changed Jorge Masvidal

During a recent edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan and UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson discussed the upcoming UFC 261 rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman.

Speaking about Masvidal's rise to stardom in recent years, Rogan detailed the story of Gamebred's experience on a reality show in South America. The UFC commentator explained how it changed Masvidal's perspective towards life and helped his career reach new heights.

Joe Rogan added that Masvidal's stint on the reality show helped him realize what things were holding him back in his career. Once Masvidal made his way back into the sport, he went on a terrorizing run through the 170-pound division that was capped off with wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. Here's what Rogan said:

"He talked about that on his podcast too. He went on this reality show and it was a f*****g nightmare and he was like in the jungle, in this reality show. Like he had to like go into villages, trying to get food, it was f****d, it was crazy. It was a South American reality show and apparently, he was there for a long a** time. And he had no contact with the outside world, it was a disaster. Hated the show but it gave him a lot of chance to think about his life, about where he was, and then what his future's gonna be. And realised that maybe some things been holding him back. One thing that had been holding him back was he was trying not to lose versus trying to win. And that he was a little bit worried about his condition because maybe he didn't train enough and maybe didn't prepare correctly. And then he just decided, 'Look, I'm gonna fucking go for it'. So here he is, Masvidal's gotta be your age right? He's probably 38, he's in the range. 36? Something like that."

Joe Rogan further highlighted Masvidal's most impressive victories post his reality show appearance, singling out the knockout of Darren Till and terming it vicious.

"But just think about what he did after that. The fight with Nate Diaz, the knockout of Darren Till. Darren Till knockout was f*****g crazy and KOed him in the most vicious fashion."

Joe Rogan could call Jorge Masvidal's potential world title win at UFC 261

At UFC 261, Jorge Masvidal will be fighting Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title in a highly-anticipated rematch.

Advertisement

On the back of a full training camp this time around, Masvidal will be looking to make the most of the opportunity and dethrone Usman as the king of the welterweight division.

Joe Rogan will return to the commentary table at UFC 261 and will have the opportunity to call Masvidal's crowning moment if the latter manages to get past Usman.