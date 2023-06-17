WATCH: Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou size each other up cage-side at PFL event

Heavyweight titans Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou finally had the chance of sizing each other up amid all the back-and-forth on social media.

The two met cageside at PFL 5 after the conclusion of the main event. While it's unclear what the two spoke about, it is needless to say that they're both eager to face each other inside the cage (or UFC Octagon).

PFL @PFLMMA



#PFLRegularSeason Only Ray Sefo can stand between these two giants! Only Ray Sefo can stand between these two giants! #PFLRegularSeason https://t.co/7zttzbUz7C

From the video, it can clearly be seen that the two were cordial with each other Nevertheless, one can clearly make out Jones' 'I want you inside that octagon' look.

It is also worth noting that the two did not seem too mismatched when it comes to size. While Nganno did stand taller than Jones, the time and work 'Bones' put into his heavyweight shift have brought some impeccable results.

Where does Dana White stand on the possibility of Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou?

UFC President Dana White has been consistent with his answer on whether Jones and Ngannou will ever fight each other: Never in the UFC.

Ngannou had long-drawn contractual negotiations with the UFC which eventually ended with Ngannou listing for free-agency and signing a first-of-its-kind deal with PFL.

The negotiations with UFC ended with Dana White and Francis Ngannou taking public jabs at each other, with White insinuating that 'The Predator' avoided Jones throughout the last couple of years of his title reign.

Poll : 0 votes