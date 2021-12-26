Watch: Jon Jones shares a moment with Chandler Jones ahead of brother's NFL game

Jon Jones shared a moment with his younger brother, Chandler Jones, ahead of the Arizona Cardinals' game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Chandler is an outside linebacker for the 10-5 Cardinals, who currently occupy the second spot in the NFC West.

Charges from the domestic battery case against Jon were dropped in Nevada after he accepted a plea deal. Since he won't face any jail time, 'Bones' can resume his MMA career. He hasn't fought since February 2020 due to a pay dispute with the UFC.

However, Jones has expressed an interest in returning to the octagon in the second quarter of 2022 and potentially challenging for the heavyweight championship.

The two-time light heavyweight champion was in attendance to watch the Arizona Cardinals host the Indianapolis Colts. He even posted an Instagram video of him having a moment with his brother, Chandler Jones. Unfortunately, the Cardinals suffered a 16-22 defeat.

Check out the moment between the two brothers below:

Jon Jones sends his fans a Christmas challenge

Jon Jones took to social media late on Christmas Day to send out a challenge. After sharing his love with those who weren't able to enjoy the festive season as expected, he urged his fans to be thankful for everything that they had.

He then challenged his followers to make someone else's Christmas special. Jones said that concentrating on another's well being would make one feel better.

"I got an interesting challenge for you today. Instead of dwelling and feeling sorry for ourselves, let's try to remember to be grateful for all the things that did go right this year, the things that is going right this year. And I want to challenge you to go out and try to make someone else feel as best as you can. I know Christmas is almost over, it's getting dark time out. But I want to challenge you to go out and make someone else's Christmas as best as you can. If that's buying a homeless person a meal or giving them some money or just making a phone call to somebody that you know maybe alone tonight. Focus on someone else and I promise you you'll start to feel better," said the two-time light heavyweight champion.

Check out Jon Jones' challenge below:

Francis Ngannou will defend the heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. While there's been no official announcement, the winner of the bout could be Jon Jones' next opponent.

Edited by David Andrew