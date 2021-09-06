Watch: Jon Jones, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker and other fighters using the oblique kick

The oblique kick, also known as a push kick to the knee, is an infamous MMA kicking technique that has been under attack for years in the sport.

The infamous kick again endured criticism after UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till.

Khalil Rountree Jr. finished Modestas Bukauskas with an oblique kick TKO. It was also the first of its kind in UFC history.

Rountree landed a clean oblique kick, hyperextending Bukauskas' knee, leading to a TKO.

Watch the video below:

Khalil Rountree ended his fight against Modestas Bukauskas with an oblique kick. pic.twitter.com/1iGRcHmeb3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 4, 2021

Let's take a look at some fighters who have mastered the use of the oblique kick in MMA:

Jon Jones

Jon Jones is considered to be one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. He is a skilled user of the controversial kick and has been utilizing the technique throughout his career.

Watch Jon Jones use the oblique kick in the octagon below:

Watch Jon Jones explain the technique behind throwing an oblique kick:

Yoel Romero

In his first fight with Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero threw multiple oblique kicks. 'The Soldier of God' did so to limit the Australian's footwork and maintain distance.

Romero's oblique kick did significant damage to Whittaker's knee ligaments. However, the former interim middleweight champion won the bout nonetheless.

Watch Romero use the oblique kicks against Whittaker below:

(Time stamps: 0:40, 0:52, 2:10)

Robert Whittaker

Learning from his first fight with Yoel Romero, Whittaker used his own oblique kicks in his second fight with the Cuban. 'The Reaper' landed devastating kicks on Romero, preventing him from exploding in his signature style.

Watch Robert Whittaker use oblique kicks in the second fight against Yoel Romero:

Ironically, the first oblique kick Yoel threw in their first fight (UFC 213) tore a ligament in Whittaker’s leg - dude still went onto finish the fight AND ACTUALLY WON #BobbyBeastpic.twitter.com/iA4VtNZUBV — IkeTagon.com (@IkeTagon) September 21, 2019

Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson possesses some fascinating techniques. Due to her karate background, 'The Karate Hottie' has been known to use the oblique kick in her career.

Watch Waterson land an oblique kick on current strawweight queen Rose Namajunas:

Michelle Waterson with an impressive oblique kick to face kick combo on Thug Rose #MMATwitter #UFCVegas10 #MMA pic.twitter.com/oIrlSgnaut — Tito NotOrtiz (@KrayT1to) September 7, 2020

Daniel Cormier defended the use of oblique kicks; recaps Jon Jones fight

Daniel Cormier spoke about the controversial kick earlier in July. 'DC' faced an oblique kick master in Jon Jones twice. He justified the use of the technique and explained how easy it was to defend.

While on ESPN MMA, Cormier said:

"It's a legal strike and honestly, you can defend them. It's not the hardest thing to defend, right? I knew that [Jon] Jones would do that to my knee. I knew that he would kick that side front kick, so I just lift my front leg up! It's almost like checking a kick. If you just lift your foot off the ground to where all your weight isn't on your front foot, it doesn't get hyper-extended."

"Honestly, we're in the hurt business, man."@dc_mma has no issue with oblique kicks, like the one used by Robert Whittaker against Darren Till 🦵 pic.twitter.com/UB7wOrRMGt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 27, 2020

Applying Cormier's theory, Israel Adesanya showcased elite defensive skills as he defended Whittaker's dangerous push kicks to the knee at UFC 243.

Watch 'The Last Stylebender' defend Robert Whittaker's oblique kicks in their fight:

Belal Muhammad questioned the oblique kick after UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till. He asked UFC boss Dana White to 'change the rules.'

"Dana White, please protect me. Let's change a few [rules]. You gotta protect your stars here."@bullyb170 is just looking out for himself 😅 #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/guWbt1qkuL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 5, 2021

