WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty’s chaotic comeback KO win over Felipe Lobo to retain bantamweight Muay Thai throne

Jonathan Haggerty versus Felipe Lobo was chaos incarnate.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against 'The Demolition Man' at ONE Fight Night 19, Haggerty scored an epic come-from-behind victory over Lobo after surviving an early scare in the opening round.

"All the chaos. Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo threw down in an insane Muay Thai barnburner! Can 'The General' do the same to Superlek at ONE 168: Denver?"

Undeterred, 'The General' stormed back in the second round before ultimately finishing things in the third with a vicious right hand. With the win, Haggerty extended his winning streak to six fights and has set the stage for a showdown with one of Muay Thai's most dangerous strikers.

On Friday, September 6, Jonathan Haggerty will return to the Circle to defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver when ONE Championship returns to The Mile High City — Denver, Colorado.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek to feature on a loaded ONE 168 card in the United States

Continuing his reign as both the ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, Haggerty will put the latter on the line once again when the promotion makes its highly anticipated return to the United States this September for a historic night of fights inside Ball Arena.

There, 'The General' meets Superlek in one of the most anticipated Muay Thai fights of all time. 'The Kicking Machine' has been on an absolute tear over the last year and a half, defeating a slew of noteworthy opponents, none bigger than current ONE flyweight Muay Thai world titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Superlek scored a big win over 'The Iron Man' at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September. He followed that up with a sensational decision victory over Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in Tokyo.

Who comes out on top when two of the world's greatest strikers throw hands in The Centennial State on September 6?

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are now on sale via Ticketmaster.